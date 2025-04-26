OPINION: April reminds me to appreciate and embrace my autism

April marks Autism Awareness Month, a time to shine a light on the experiences and contributions of individuals on the autism spectrum.

From a young age up, I’ve always felt different from other people my age and I never knew why. A part of me always knew that I’m what some people would consider a “late bloomer”. Over time, I’ve also noticed that it takes me a little longer to understand information than others and I need extra help.

It wasn’t until I got to City College at the age of 19 that I learned that I was autistic. After an overwhelming first semester, up to the point where my gums were inflamed due to a high level of constant stress, some people recommended Disability Services and Programs for Students (DSPS) to me.

After talking with DSPS, I sent them my individualized education program (IEP) information from high school. After looking over my information, that’s when I was told I was autistic. This information took me by surprise, I have never been told that before directly.

It took me some time to process this information but over time I’ve learned to accept that autism is a part of who I am. People who have autism should not be ashamed of it they should embrace it. Just like other people, autistic people have their own strengths and weaknesses. I’ve come to learn that my autism doesn’t limit me; I limit myself. It might be easy to blame my autism for my struggles, but in the end, it’s up to me to decide what I can do and what I’m capable of.

When I started researching autism, I learned that people on the spectrum might struggle with different forms of communication and making connections. As a kid, I was very shy, and there were times I found it hard to approach people. However having autism did not stop me from becoming a communications major and getting my associate’s degree.

People who have autism can also see the world in unique ways. When I was 15, I realized I started seeing the world in metaphors and it came so easily to me to write metaphor poems. Ever since then, I see metaphors everywhere I turn, and I get inspired even by the simplest of things. I believe that my autism allows and helps me see the world in a more detailed and creative way. I’m also inspired by Temple Grandin, an autistic woman who sees in pictures and can see and understand behavior in cattle that other people don’t understand.

For me Autism Awareness Month is a time for autistic people to be proud of who they are. It’s a time for our uniqueness to shine and to remember that we are recognized. We are so much more than what people think. It’s time to shut down autistic stereotypes that say stuff like autistic people are less intelligent, can’t communicate well, or don’t have emotions.

The next time someone says that autism is a disability, say it’s not a disability but a different ability.