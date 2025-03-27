OPINION: Executive order 14206 disregards student safety

On Feb. 7 President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.

In the executive order, Trump advised the U.S. attorney general to review any document, order, plan, or regulation aiming toward gun violence prevention. He also advised the attorney general to review any actions from Jan. 2021 through Jan. 2025 that promote gun safety in case it has affected or impacted the Second Amendment.

This executive order greatly impacts the lives of students involving school shootings and gun violence. It has come to a point where guns are more protected than anyone trying to gain an education.

With the rise of school shootings and gun violence, students fear going to school, curious if their school is next. This should never be the case.

I don’t want to go to school knowing an escape plan, looking for every exit and wondering if this is the last time I’ll see my family in the morning.

It’s an issue that needs to be resolved fast.

According to the Sandy Hook Promise website, in the U.S. there’s been more than 390,000 students who have experienced gun violence at their school since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. They also mentioned in 2022, 34 students and adults died while also 43,000 children experienced gunfire at school.

The Constitution is hard to overturn, therefore the Second Amendment was never going to be taken away and people are still granted their freedom. All some Americans have asked for is to enforce stronger laws when buying a gun and raise the age to help stop the rise of school shootings.

I know some guns used in school shootings are taken from home, but some people are over 18 who come back to hurt students.

Students are dying because of how easy it is to access a gun in the U.S.

With the constant online use, people have resorted to buying stuff off the internet. It can be fairly easy to buy a gun online from an unknown seller. The federal law doesn’t require any unlicensed seller to perform a background check on potential gun buyers.

I feel it’s very important to require a background check regardless and needs to be enforced everywhere.

This situation is a perfect example of why certain limitations or restrictions are needed on the Second Amendment. It’s crazy to think in the U.S. there are more limitations made on alcohol for 18-year-olds than for those buying a gun.

It’s not fair that people go to school scared of whether they are going to get shot. It’s not fair that people need to know a lockdown plan. It’s not fair that students learn at a young age what to do if an active shooter comes to your school.

If I hear a fire alarm go off at school my immediate thought is to wait five seconds in case I hear anything. I shouldn’t be told by my parents if I hear gunshots to run the opposite direction. That shouldn’t be normalized at a place where people go to learn.

School shootings don’t just go away. The people affected aren’t just another statistic. It is something that sticks and lingers with families, students, teachers, and faculty forever.

If limitations aren’t made on gun violence how many more people die until changes are made? It is just not okay.