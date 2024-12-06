Editors’ list: What is your favorite holiday movie?

As the holidays approach, amid finals season and last-minute studying sessions, The Channels editors reflected on their favorite holiday movies and what makes each film special.

Anika Brodnansky, Sports Editor

As a child, I remember Christmas being a time of magic, miracles, and, above all, love. Over the years, it’s become easy to get swept up in the consumerist side of the holiday, but one thing always brings me back to the true meaning of Christmas: the timeless message of “Love Actually.”

The nine interwoven stories perfectly encapsulate the heartwarming feeling of Christmas. From a little boy running through an airport for a kiss on the cheek from his first crush to the prime minister knocking on every door in town to declare his love for his assistant, the film showcases Christmas magic on all different levels.

No matter what stage of life I’m in, I always find that I can relate to and draw comfort from one of the nine situations in “Love Actually.” When I’m facing a difficult time, like a heartbreak or a period of doubt, the film offers a sense of familiarity and hope. Each storyline captures a different aspect of love, and I often find hope in the way the characters navigate their challenges. Whether it’s the bittersweet moments or the triumphant ones, the contrast between these experiences reminds me that love, in all its forms, is a source of comfort and resilience—no matter where I am on my own journey.

“Love Actually” reminds me that Christmas isn’t just about the festivities, but about the love that fills the season. Whether it’s the warmth of family, the excitement of new beginnings, or the quiet comfort of friendship, the film captures the essence of what Christmas is truly about. No matter where I am in life, watching it at Christmas time always brings a sense of hope and joy, reminding me that love, in all its beautiful and complicated ways, is the heart of the season.

Izadora Hamm, Arts and Entertainment Editor

I was always enticed by Tim Burton’s darkly distinctive art styles. His films convey strong, strange, and fantastical conceptual designs, coming together to create plots with a sense of unease.

Undeniably one of Burton’s beloved films, The Nightmare Before Christmas, blends the Christmas spirit with overlying gothic Halloween concepts. The themes consist of darkly illustrated childlike wonder, a now prominent hallmark of his work.

While admittedly an unconventional holiday film, it has remained a favorite of mine over the years. My younger self idolized one of the main characters, Sally, a ragdoll-like creation who is in love with the protagonist, Jack Skellington. Her slender frame, expressive eyes, and highly intuitive personality drew me to care for the character more deeply.

Even though she is a trademark of the confining Halloween-inspired aspects of the film, she remains deeply emotional and introspective, unlike most of the other characters. Sally’s identity as a misfit within their town progresses her desire to be freed from a precedent life of darkness and fear.

This message closely correlates with Skellington’s infatuation with the Christmas world and introduces the film’s general themes of dissatisfaction, longing for a new world, overall, and change.

The Nightmare Before Christmas holds a special significance in my life, and its representation of transformation continues to adapt in my mind, signifying more than just a holiday film.

Cebelli Pfeifer, Editor-in-Chief

I remember being five years old, sitting crisscrossed on the dark green carpet that lined my kindergarten classroom almost fourteen years ago, giggling with excitement as my teacher wheeled out the big, bulky television for a rainy movie day. Our classroom buzzed with the energy of kindergarteners who just finished crafting their first-ever hand turkeys. The air was alive with equal parts excitement for a rainy movie day and anticipation for the upcoming long Thanksgiving weekend.

Very few holiday movies evoke the same sense of nostalgia, playfulness, and warmth that “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” can. I remember sitting on my classroom carpet, watching as Snoopy cooked every five-year-old’s dream Thanksgiving dinner—a platter of rainbow jelly beans, popcorn, buttered toast, and pretzel sticks.

My favorite part, however, of this movie is when Linus explains how the Pilgrims traveled to America aboard the Mayflower and ultimately ended up celebrating Thanksgiving with the Native Americans who helped them survive. The imagery in this movie has always stuck with me, along with the jazzy, holiday-esque tunes that accompany every scene.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is, without a doubt, one of the best holiday movies that never fails to bring back memories of unadulterated excitement when the teacher would wheel out the TV on a rainy movie day around the holidays.

Sylvia Stewart, News Editor

As the crisp chill of winter begins to set outside and people start to bundle up, I find myself reminiscing on the long-lost traditions that quietly diminished as the years went by. Though many holiday traditions have dimmed, one still holds strong, watching the movie A Christmas Story.

For over a decade, without fail, I always seem to be back in my childhood home on Christmas morning, glued to the television, watching reruns of the film. The Turner Broadcasting System plays reruns of the movie until Christmas Day is over, and each year, I’m right there with it.

The movie, which held almost no meaning to me as a child, grew into something far more special for me over the years. What once seemed to be just a typical holiday movie now strikes me as one of the funniest and most sincere Christmas movies of all time.

The movie’s humor quickly became a language my family and I shared, weaving small references into our everyday conversations. My dad was given a tacky t-shirt years ago, referencing the “Oh fudge” scene where Ralphie had soap in his mouth. That shirt was then passed down to my sister, and eventually, it found its way to me.

Every holiday season, as A Christmas Story is showcased in my living room, I am reminded of the sincerity that comes with Christmas while recognizing the happy moments my family and I share together.

Anthony Zell, Photo Editor

My favorite holiday movie is Elf, one of my favorite Christmas movies. I’ve watched it every year for as long as I can remember, and I can’t help but laugh and smile throughout the film every time.

Will Ferrell’s portrayal of Buddy the elf represents the true meaning of Christmas, and that’s being with the family. Plus, it has some of the most memorable quotes ever, “Bye Buddy, hope you find your dad!” or “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”