OPINION: My younger siblings have pushed me to become a role model

It’s crazy how siblings can be extremely annoying a majority of the time, but end up being one of the relationships we value and care for the most.

Growing up, I felt I was an only child until I was eight years old, until I had to learn what life was like with a little sister walking around. I quickly became more disciplined and responsible because there were now little eyes looking up to me.

I turned 13, and the one pair of little eyes turned into two. Just like that I had two sisters named Ricci and Ruby. Even though I was young, I understood at 13 years old I wanted to be the best person I could be for them.

Some people might despise being told “you have to be a role model,” “They look up to you,” or “Be a good example.” It can be exhausting at times, but to me, it was a reward.

To know I have two little girls analyzing my every move makes me work harder to show them anything is possible in this sometimes hectic world.

My little sisters look up to me, but little do they know I’ve learned a plethora of things from them. They’ve taught me how to give good advice even though I may not always have the right answers.

What comes with good advice is good communication skills. My sisters taught me how to communicate when it comes to a variety of problems and how to show more empathy with situations even if at times their problems aren’t seen as big.

Babysitting my little sisters at a young age taught me the leadership skills and patience I carry with me today. Experiences like that have helped me in high school through taking on the position of cheer captain and being an editor for my high school newspaper.

To some, it may be a burden being the oldest sibling and the constant pressure that comes with it, but not for me.

My sisters taught me that I can have drive and determination in areas outside of sports.

I’ve realized if it weren’t for them I would not be as motivated or patient when trying to finish my college education, hoping they see me and realize it is possible in our family.

I’m proud of them and myself knowing I’m setting the example for my sisters to prove we can do anything we put our mind to.

I hope they’ve learned many things from me and I’m thankful I’ll forever have two people who understand me on a deeper level.

Even though we have an age gap, they are the only two people I know that I can always count on to make me laugh and lift me up when I’m down. Ricci and Ruby have become my built-in best friends that I will forever cherish.

My sisters will always be my purpose and without them I’m not sure what type of person I’d be today.

It’s crazy to think the two little girls who will become my future maids of honor look up to me, not knowing I look up to them myself.





