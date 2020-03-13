This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (Courtesy of the CDC)
Need to know: Quick facts and tips about staying safe with COVID-19

Lucy Marx, News Editor

March 13, 2020

As schools across the country begin to move to online instruction and events are being canceled due to the coronavirus, The Channels has compiled some of the facts you need to know to stay on top of this rapidly evolving situation.

The coronavirus, often referred to as COVID-19, is a respiratory illness that has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. This means that the virus has spread across the globe, and can be transmitted between people easily. 

The Center for Disease Control has outlined the ways that one can protect themself from the disease, suggesting people refrain from touching their face and wash hands frequently and thoroughly. 

If you feel sick, the CDC recommends you stay home, cover your cough or sneeze and disinfect any surfaces you frequently touch. 

While there is currently no vaccine for the disease, many who become infected do not become sick enough to need emergency care. Those most at risk are the elderly and people with underlying health conditions such as lung disease. 

As of March 13, there have been 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of California, and none in Santa Barbara County. Regardless, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that public health officials strongly recommend the cancelation of any non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people.

Director of Student Health Laura Farriss also recommends limiting travel on public transit and avoiding any international travel, as recommended by the CDC.

Currently, City College is poised to begin online instruction as many classes transfer online. For any students who do not have access to technology at home, the library is offering long-term rentals on Chromebooks. Additionally, the school has provided a page with resources for students to help with the transition online. 

City College will send updates as the situation develops. 

Check back to The Channels for up to date coverage. 

 

