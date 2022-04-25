The violin section plays during the first-ever live performance of “A Day in the Life” by symphony member Scott Lillard on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Yarrow Hogan)
The violin section plays during the first-ever live performance of “A Day in the Life” by symphony member Scott Lillard on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Yarrow Hogan

SBCC Symphony forms sonic spectacle at the Garvin

Yarrow Hogan, Staff Writer

April 25, 2022

After a semester of semi-online and semi-in-person instruction, City College’s community symphony orchestra came together to showcase what its members had been working on all semester in a performance on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Led by music professor James Mooy, this band features students, teachers, and staff from City College and also includes local pros and has been recognized for its excellence in the past.

The orchestra treated the crowd to a night of musical magic that won’t soon be forgotten.

 

The City College community symphony orchestra gathers in preparation for their show on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif. Each player on stage practices and tunes their instruments as the crowd awaits the performance.
The City College community symphony orchestra gathers in preparation for their show on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif. Each player on stage practices and tunes their instruments as the crowd awaits the performance.
The violin section plays during the first-ever live performance of "A Day in the Life" by symphony member Scott Lillard on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. (<a href="https://www.thechannels.org/staff_profile/yarrow-hogan/">Yarrow Hogan</a>)
The violin section plays during the first-ever live performance of “A Day in the Life” by symphony member Scott Lillard on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Yarrow Hogan)
Vineeta Muthuraj plays the timpani, setting the rhythm for the City College community symphony orchestra on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Vineeta Muthuraj plays the timpani, setting the rhythm for the City College community symphony orchestra on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Yarrow Hogan)
On the harp, Laurie Rasmussen serenades the audience during the SBCC Symphony's evening performance on Sunday, April 24 at the Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.
On the harp, Laurie Rasmussen serenades the audience during the SBCC Symphony’s evening performance on Sunday, April 24 at the Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Yarrow Hogan)
Moon Man Whitehead plays viola for City College community symphony orchestra during a performance on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Moon Man Whitehead plays viola for City College community symphony orchestra during a performance on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Yarrow Hogan)
The cello section plays during the final performance of variations by Johannes Brahms on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. City College's community symphony orchestra gave a chilling performance leaving the audience wanting more.
The cello section plays during the final performance of variations by Johannes Brahms on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. City College’s community symphony orchestra gave a chilling performance leaving the audience wanting more. (Yarrow Hogan)
Diana Andonian, first violinist for City College's community symphony orchestra, begins the first song "Crown Imperial" on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Diana Andonian, first violinist for City College’s community symphony orchestra, begins the first song “Crown Imperial” on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Yarrow Hogan)
Symphony conductor James Mooy expresses his excitement after a City College community symphony orchestra production on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif. Shaking the hands of musicians and joyously hearing the audience applause, Mooy faced the audience and bowed at the end of the show.
Symphony conductor James Mooy expresses his excitement after a City College community symphony orchestra production on Sunday, April 24 at City College’s Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. Shaking the hands of musicians and joyously hearing the audience applause, Mooy faced the audience and bowed at the end of the show. (Yarrow Hogan)

The Channels • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in