‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ takes aim at today’s social issues

Screengrab of the newest addition for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Watching TV and movies has become something that I do every day because of COVID-19.

While I’ve watched an abundance of movies and TV shows during this time period, the TV show that I’ve found most interesting in my eyes is none other than the show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As a continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – or MCU – the show follows Sam “The Falcon” Wilson and Bucky “The Winter Soldier” Barnes as they live in a new world following the return of citizens who were wiped out by Thanos, dubbed as “The Blip.”

In the series, Wilson and Barnes team up and face many challenges that the post-Blip world has to offer. Given the mantle of Captain America by the one and only Steve Rogers, Wilson struggles with the idea of being accepted as a Black Captain America.

What makes this show so compelling is not only how it is a continuation of the MCU storyline following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but a lot of the social issues that are happening in today’s real-life world are major themes in the show.

In the first episode, Wilson donates Captain America’s shield to The Smithsonian.

As he struggles with the idea of declining to take over the reins, Wilson talks to his old pal James “War Machine” Rhodes. Rhodes asks Wilson what he is really afraid of, which is the public’s reaction to him being the new Captain America and a black man.

Constantly dealing with these social pressures puts Wilson into perspective making him realize that just because he was in the Avengers doesn’t mean that he is going to be appreciated or treated the way he deserves all because of the color of his skin.

In a world where racial injustice and conflicts are more prevalent and reported than ever, this show does a great job of including current events but also the portrayal of inequality and self-doubt due to skin color.

Just like in real life, a person who has all the right qualities and capabilities second-guesses themselves because of what society sees them as.

One of the show’s messages is that even though you are an established person with a good reputation, you may be treated differently just because of the way you look.

However, you can still prove to yourself and others that it is possible to overcome those obstacles and judgments.

Personally, this show allows for someone like me to understand the struggles of Black people and people of color with the social unrest and injustices that occur in this country every day.

The show not only does a great job of building onto the MCU storyline by picking up where Endgame left off, but it also creates a storyline where the main character has to still prove to himself that he has what it takes to essentially take over for Captain America.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a great watch and with it being a short miniseries, it will definitely not take up too much of your time while still leaving you wanting more.

The show is available to stream on Disney+.