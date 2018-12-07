SBCC to host student music performances at end of semester

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the last few days of school approaching, there will be a wide array of performances by student musicians available.

City College’s music community has been hard at work all semester, and finally, the cumulation of their efforts will be presented for everyone to see. Not only that, but students get five dollar discounts with a current student activities pass.

The college’s choral students will be performing 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the First United Methodist Church on Anapamu Street, with all the student choirs present. This includes the Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Women’s Choir. All of these choirs are directed by Nathan Kreitzer.

The tickets are priced at $15 for the general audience and $10 for students and seniors, and are available through the Garvin Theatre’s box office.

The Concert Band, directed by Eric Heidner, will also be performing at the Garvin Theater, only steps away from where they have practiced during the semester. The concert will feature a wind ensemble and a band that features over 90 pieces. The concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets will also cost $15 for the general audience and $10 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online or at the Garvin Theatre’s Box office.

If you are looking to unwind after the stress of finals, you can let yourself be taken away by the Quire of Voyces.

The Quire of Voyces, also directed by Nathan Kreitzer, is described as “Santa Barbara’s premier choral ensemble” by the SBCC Music Department, and they will be performing for two nights. The concert, entitled “The Mysteries of Christmas” will involve performances of cathedral classics dating from the Renaissance era and the Twentieth Centuries, including the pieces of William Byrd.

These will be the choir’s only concerts until May 2019, after the Spring semester has ended.

The concert will take place at Saint Anthony’s Chapel, and tickets will cost $20 or $15 for seniors and students. The first performance will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15, and the second will occur 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

Tickets can also be purchased through the Garvin Theatre, either in person or over the phone. If you don’t have time to get tickets, they will be sold at the door 30 minutes before the performance.

To reach the Garvin Theatre’s box office, you can either visit in person at West Campus or reach them on the phone at (805) 965-5935.