SBCC to debut “It’s a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play”

Close (From left) “It’s a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play” cast members Hannah Steinmann, Nicholas Sheley, Madison Duree and Gabriel Uribe-Eccles in the Jurkowitz Theater. Image courtesy of the SBCC Theatre Arts Department.

(From left) “It’s a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play” cast members Hannah Steinmann, Nicholas Sheley, Madison Duree and Gabriel Uribe-Eccles in the Jurkowitz Theater. Image courtesy of the SBCC Theatre Arts Department.

The City College Theatre Arts Department will present a student production of “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play,” Nov. 8 to Nov. 18 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on West Campus.

The play is based on the classic holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” however the City College production will be staged as a live radio broadcast, a popular theatrical adaptation by Joe Laundry. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is about the life of George Bailey, a generous man who has given up his dreams to help others.

George becomes tired of living his life and is about to commit suicide on Christmas Eve, when he gets help from an angel who shows George what life would be like if he wasn’t born.

“This is my first time acting in a play here at City College, and I got the part I auditioned for,” said Gabriel Uribe, who plays Bailey. “My character is shown how many lives he has touched just before he is about to give up.”

Katie Laris, associate professor of acting and director of the play, said she chose to do this play because it celebrates human decency and putting other people first, a timely theme for the holiday season.

“The story moved me, and more importantly shows [how] every human makes an impact in this world [that] they aren’t even aware of,” she said.

Performances will take place Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. as well. The 2 p.m. matinee show on Sunday, Nov. 12, will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.

Preview performances will be Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m., where City College staff and students with photo ID with an activity pass sticker on it can receive free admission.

Tickets can be purchased through the Theatre Group’s website, or at the Box Office, which is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.