SBCC to debut “It’s a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play”
November 3, 2017 • 51 views
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Arts & Entertainment
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The City College Theatre Arts Department will present a student production of “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play,” Nov. 8 to Nov. 18 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on West Campus.
The play is based on the classic holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” however the City College production will be staged as a live radio broadcast, a popular theatrical adaptation by Joe Laundry. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is about the life of George Bailey, a generous man who has given up his dreams to help others.
George becomes tired of living his life and is about to commit suicide on Christmas Eve, when he gets help from an angel who shows George what life would be like if he wasn’t born.
“This is my first time acting in a play here at City College, and I got the part I auditioned for,” said Gabriel Uribe, who plays Bailey. “My character is shown how many lives he has touched just before he is about to give up.”
Katie Laris, associate professor of acting and director of the play, said she chose to do this play because it celebrates human decency and putting other people first, a timely theme for the holiday season.
“The story moved me, and more importantly shows [how] every human makes an impact in this world [that] they aren’t even aware of,” she said.
Performances will take place Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. as well. The 2 p.m. matinee show on Sunday, Nov. 12, will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.
Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.
Preview performances will be Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m., where City College staff and students with photo ID with an activity pass sticker on it can receive free admission.
Tickets can be purchased through the Theatre Group’s website, or at the Box Office, which is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Leave a Comment
According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse. The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines. The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are: Personal attacks towards our staff, Threats, Libelous, Invasion of privacy towards the writer or source, Obscenity and hate speech, Content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.