SBCC hires Croatian actress to teach while she films two movies

Leona Paraminski, Croation actress and adjunct faculty, reviews work with her students on Friday, Sept. 29, in the Drama and Music Building on West Campus . Paraminski teaches a class called "acting for the screen” on Friday afternoons that prepares her students to act in front of the camera.

James Von Essen

MELISSA TROELLER, Staff Writer
October 17, 2017 • 79 views
Leona Paraminski, a Croatian actress and new City college hire, is starring in two leading Hollywood roles while simultaneously teaching “Acting for the Camera” this semester.

Paraminski said she manages her hectic schedule by giving her full attention to her acting career in Los Angeles, and then devoting her Fridays to teaching her four-hour class in Santa Barbara.

In her class, students learn how to act in front of a camera, which greatly differs from theatre acting. Her students spend time filming short scenes, and providing constructive critiques of them.

Paraminski said analyzing scenes with her students helps her critique her own approach to acting. She said that although she is the teacher, that she is able to learn from her students as well.

Paraminski said she wants her students to feel that they are in a safe environment, as well as a positive one.

Acting student Nicole Wolf said she appreciates the inclusive environment of Leona’s class.

“We are fortunate to have Leona as a teacher,” said student Nicole Wolf. “Leona is an incredible asset to the department, and [she] makes you feel like you belong no matter your skill set.”

Despite her in-the-works films being her first American productions she has worked on, Paraminski has extensive acting experience in her homeland of Croatia.  

She is best known for her role in the feature film “Winter in Rio,” where she won Best Actress at the 2002 Pula Film Festival in Croatia.

Paraminski said filming in America is similar to filming in Croatia, however Hollywood productions have much larger budgets, and adopting a perfect American accent can be difficult.

Her films, “Interference,” and “8 Winds,” are both set to premiere in the spring of 2018.

