City College cancels in-person graduation due to coronavirus, will hold virtual commencement

Superintendent-President Utpal Goswami announced in an email Tuesday that City College will not be holding an in-person commencement ceremony in May.

“All indications from our governor and public health experts are that the restrictions on large gatherings will continue for some time,” Goswami said.

This decision comes as a result of the shelter-in-place order and social distancing measures put in place to slow further spread of the coronavirus. Similarly, all City College classes have been moved to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.

As of Thursday evening, there are over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California and 26 confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County.

“Like you, I was looking forward to celebrating this important milestone in person,” Goswami said in his email. “We know that celebrating your achievements is deeply important.”

Goswami did say that City College will be holding a virtual online commencement scheduled for the same date as the regularly planned event at 5 p.m. on May 8.

Details of this virtual commencement are still being finalized and Goswami wrote that students should expect to receive more information by the first week of April.

“We are committed to ensuring the virtual commencement is meaningful for all participants,” Goswami said.

Check back with The Channels for continued coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.