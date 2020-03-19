California governor issues statewide shelter-in-home order amid coronavirus pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place order on Thursday evening, requiring residents to stay in their homes and only leave for essential needs.

Essential services that will remain open include pharmacies, gas stations, grocery stores, take-out and delivery restaurants, and other food services.

Dine-in restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, and other non-essential services or public gatherings will be closed during this order.

“The virus will impact about 56% of us [in California],” Newsom said in a press conference Thursday. “We are confident that the people of the state of California will abide by [the order] and do the right thing.”

Many counties throughout California have already enacted shelter-in-place orders, including San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County, and Newsom emphasized the need for the state to have a “mutuality” and consistency.

According to the executive order, this shelter-in-home order is enforceable by Government Code section 8665, which says anyone who violates this order would be guilty of a misdemeanor.

While people may leave their homes for essential needs, they must still practice social distancing.

The shelter-in-place order goes into effect Thursday and is in place until further notice.

