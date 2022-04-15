The sun shines for SBCC Vaqueros as women’s beach volleyball blows away the Moorpark College Raiders

City College beach volleyball swept Moorpark College for the second time in Western State Conference play, winning 5-0 at East Beach on Friday, April 15

The Vaqueros (10-1, 7-0) did not drop a set against the Raiders, maintaining their two-game lead atop the conference over second place Ventura College.

“Moorpark’s a really good team so it feels good to beat them again,” head coach Ariana Garner said.

Kelissa Lemoine and Bella Johnson won 21-9 and 21-14 at the No. 1 spot, Corinne Tommeraason and Jacelin McKie won 21-10 and 21-12 at No. 2, Irey Therese Sandholt and Karoline Ruiz won 21-11 and 22-20 at No. 3, Piper Ellbogn-Pettersen and Jordyn Anderson won 21-15 and 21-16 at No. 4, and Flor Bustos and Caroline McCarty won 21-11 and 21-13 at No. 5.

“We switched our teams around a little bit today, so it was good to see us take care of business individually and be really supportive, good teammates,” Garner said. “It was good to see us adapt and focus on our side.”

City College hosts Santa Monica College at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and will take on Glendale College and Bakersfield College at Santa Monica College on Friday, April 22.