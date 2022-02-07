From left, Sarah Hammonds readies her swing while Natalie Depasquale winds up for a hit during City College’s game against San Bernardino College on Feb. 5 at City College’s baseball diamond in Santa Barbara, Calif. The San Bernardino Wolverines eliminated the City College Vaqueros two games to zero. (August Lawrence)
From left, Sarah Hammonds readies her swing while Natalie Depasquale winds up for a hit during City College’s game against San Bernardino College on Feb. 5 at City College’s baseball diamond in Santa Barbara, Calif. The San Bernardino Wolverines eliminated the City College Vaqueros two games to zero.

City College softball swept in non-conference doubleheader vs San Bernardino Valley College

Left fielder Sarah Hammonds swings for a single during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The visiting Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader, 12-4 and 14-5. (August Lawrence)
The City College Vaqueros Softball team huddle on the mound while a San Bernardino Valley College Wolverine waits on deck on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. San Bernardino Valley College swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. (August Lawrence)
Pitcher Lauren Indermuehle reads signals from head coach Jasmyne Perry during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. (August Lawrence)
Pitcher Sarah Hammonds strikes out Patricia Levi Luna during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. San Bernardino Valley College swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. (August Lawrence)
Catcher Naveah Freitas gets a hit during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. (August Lawrence)
From left, Sarah Hammonds waits on deck while center fielder Natalie Depasquale waits for her pitch during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The San Bernardino Valley swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. (August Lawrence)
City College catcher Naveah Freitas practices catching and throwing between games against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. San Bernardino Valley College swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. (August Lawrence)
From left, Natalie Depasquale runs to first after hitting a base hit while her teammate Jade Leoffier runs home during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. (August Lawrence)
Shortstop Armani Garcia dives home to score during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The San Bernardino Valley College Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. (August Lawrence)

