City College softball swept in non-conference doubleheader vs San Bernardino Valley College
August Lawrence, Associate Editor February 7, 2022
Left fielder Sarah Hammonds swings for a single during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The visiting Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader, 12-4 and 14-5. ( August Lawrence)
The City College Vaqueros Softball team huddle on the mound while a San Bernardino Valley College Wolverine waits on deck on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. San Bernardino Valley College swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. ( August Lawrence)
Pitcher Lauren Indermuehle reads signals from head coach Jasmyne Perry during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. ( August Lawrence)
Pitcher Sarah Hammonds strikes out Patricia Levi Luna during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. San Bernardino Valley College swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. ( August Lawrence)
Catcher Naveah Freitas gets a hit during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. ( August Lawrence)
From left, Sarah Hammonds waits on deck while center fielder Natalie Depasquale waits for her pitch during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The San Bernardino Valley swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. ( August Lawrence)
City College catcher Naveah Freitas practices catching and throwing between games against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. San Bernardino Valley College swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. ( August Lawrence)
From left, Natalie Depasquale runs to first after hitting a base hit while her teammate Jade Leoffier runs home during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. ( August Lawrence)
Shortstop Armani Garcia dives home to score during City College’s game against San Bernardino Valley College on Feb. 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The San Bernardino Valley College Wolverines swept the Vaqueros in a non-conference doubleheader. ( August Lawrence)