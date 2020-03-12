Kyle Froemke takes the field to congratulate his teammates after the Vaqueros beat Oxnard City College 10-1 on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The baseball team's season has now been suspended after a vote by the CCCAA, along with all other spring sports. (Sarah Maninger)
Kyle Froemke takes the field to congratulate his teammates after the Vaqueros beat Oxnard City College 10-1 on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The baseball team's season has now been suspended after a vote by the CCCAA, along with all other spring sports.

March sadness: Community college sports delayed indefinitely

Sarah Maninger, Sports Editor

March 12, 2020

The California Community College Athletic Association has voted to postpone all spring sports statewide until further notice due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. 

The decision comes days after colleges across the nation decided to shift to online classes, causing teams to cancel games and play in empty stadiums. 

In the coming days, the association will make a plan to minimize the impact this will have on student-eligibility and athletes planning to transfer to four-year universities. 

City College currently has ten spring teams that will have to suspend their seasons and wait for news. 

On Wednesday night, Men’s Volleyball swept Antelope Valley 3-0 in what may have been the school’s last game this semester. 

Check back to The Channels for more coverage of this issue.

