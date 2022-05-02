City College community members gather to celebrate the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The festival was put together to showcase the different cultural backgrounds of City College community members. (August Lawrence)
August Lawrence

‘Unity’ festival celebrates the many cultures at SBCC

August Lawrence, Photo Editor

May 2, 2022

City College hauled out the cheer during the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27.

The event celebrated the individuals that make up the City College community and the unique cultural backgrounds each has to offer. It was put together through collaboration by the SBCC Student Community, the Office of Equity, International Student Program, The Well and the Associated Student Government. The festivities featured regional dishes, drinks and games from each culture.

 

A general view of West Campus during the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The festivities were put together to celebrate the unique cultural backgrounds of the City College community. (August Lawrence)
City College community members gather to celebrate the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The festival was put together to showcase the different cultural backgrounds of City College community members. (August Lawrence)
From left, student ambassadors Lexa Welch, Jackie Estrada and Moa Cronheden welcome students to the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. (August Lawrence)
Carmina Cabatic decorates a Mexican fan during the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Several different cultural backgrounds were represented with different booths during the festivities, with some offering native dishes and traditional crafts. (August Lawrence)
Graphic design major Kate Ottrando passes out traditional Irish treats and shows passers-by a children’s book depicting the Irish countryside at the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Ottrando is of Irish descent and hopes to one day go to Ireland.
Animation major Pedro Torres preps drinks for the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Free food and drinks were given out during the festivities. (August Lawrence)
City College student Minami Cramer gets a plate of food at the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Free food and drinks were given out during the festivities. (August Lawrence)
Nursing major Diana Roman, representing Mexico, serves horchata to a City College student during the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. (August Lawrence)
Business major Aida Pouye burns sage over herself during the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Different activities were offered to festival-goers, including fan painting, ball toss and open poetry reading. (August Lawrence)

