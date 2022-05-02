City College community members gather to celebrate the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The festival was put together to showcase the different cultural backgrounds of City College community members. (August Lawrence)
‘Unity’ festival celebrates the many cultures at SBCC
City College hauled out the cheer during the “Unity In The CommUNITY” festival on April 27.
The event celebrated the individuals that make up the City College community and the unique cultural backgrounds each has to offer. It was put together through collaboration by the SBCC Student Community, the Office of Equity, International Student Program, The Well and the Associated Student Government. The festivities featured regional dishes, drinks and games from each culture.