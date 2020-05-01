Channels’ photographer shows life under quarantine in Wisconsin

With City College going fully online and my job at Starbucks closing down all within a few days, I felt lost and panicked all at once. On March 15, I decided that the most logical thing for me to do was fly back home to Wisconsin in less than 24 hours to be with family, so I did.

My friend dropped me off at Burbank Airport, and I made my way home to the small town of New Holstein, Wisconsin where my parents live.

My mother, Terese Brunner was furloughed from two of her jobs and laid off of her third, leaving her with an abundance of free time. While my Step-Father Mitch Schrage operates his own carpentry business that has been booming since the stay-at-home order went into effect in Wisconsin on March 23rd.

Over the last six weeks I’ve photographed everyday life in quarantine for my family at our home in New Holstein.