Sheltering in place: A look at life in SB after COVID-19

As California continues its statewide lockdown, everyday life for citizens has changed dramatically.

Many have been forced into unemployment, isolation and are uncertain of when life will return to normal. The Channels has created a series of photos to show how life in Santa Barbara has adapted to the everyday abnormalities as the community weathers the global coronavirus pandemic.

A collection of posters thanking medical workers decorate a construction fence surrounding the eastern quarter of Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif.