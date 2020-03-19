Campus services still available amidst coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus forcing drastic changes to day-to-day life, City College has been scrambling to give students an opportunity to succeed and complete their courses for the remainder of the semester.

Although the situation is dynamic and it seems like every day there are new restrictions on social contact, City College has remained fluid in its response to every new challenge.

Though the campus is closed to students, there is an array of online services available through the library and student services. A live chat feature has been made available for any problems students are facing through this transition.

The school has also made long-term Chromebook rentals available for those that do not have laptops that will allow them to use Zoom or other online instructional services.

Tutoring will continue through virtual chat or video-conferencing, depending on the department and availability.

The Food Pantry will re-open with limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays for the time being.

The Well has compiled a “Staying-In Self-Care Kit” available through its website, with tips on how to deal with being confined to your home during these times, including how to create and maintain structure, eat well and find “calm in the chaos.”

The campus closure is expected to last until the end of the semester, and the administration and faculty have come up with creative ways to work with this unprecedented pandemic.

“Let me thank each and every one of you for jumping in with both feet into uncharted waters,” said Superintendent-President Utpal Goswami in an email sent to all students and faculty on March 17.

In his first semester as the head administrator, Goswami has dealt with a lion’s share of problems, including a multi-million dollar deficit, a highly charged campus climate and most recently the worldwide pandemic that caused a re-shuffling of the entire instructional process. Through it all, Goswami has remained open-minded with his approach to these obstacles.

“I urge your patience, understanding and assistance to work things through. We will have to put our creative hats on,” said Goswami. “Things are unlikely to be black and white for a while—it will be mostly gray.”

The school will keep students up to date on any changes through its COVID-19 update page on its website, as well as through emails from Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications Luz Reyes-Martin.

Check back with The Channels for updated coronavirus coverage.