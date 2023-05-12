The dogs of Santa Barbara come to SBCC each day, filling the Great Meadow with furry friends

Every afternoon on City College’s Great Meadow, furry friends of every shape and size congregate to bask in the sunshine. The community of dogs and their owners regularly visit the campus due to the classic view of the ocean, friendly community, and the big grass lawn. As summer is just around the corner, these canines are always looking for a good pet and game of fetch.

The Great Meadow provides iconic views of Santa Barbara’s harbor, the Santa Barbara Channel, Ledbetter Beach, and a view of the Los Padres National Forest. Dogs and their owners alike claim that there is no where close to the community and freedom the dogs have on City College’s campus.