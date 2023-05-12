The dogs of Santa Barbara come to SBCC each day, filling the Great Meadow with furry friends

Claire Geriak, Associate Editor

May 12, 2023

Every afternoon on City College’s Great Meadow, furry friends of every shape and size congregate to bask in the sunshine. The community of dogs and their owners regularly visit the campus due to the classic view of the ocean, friendly community, and the big grass lawn. As summer is just around the corner, these canines are always looking for a good pet and game of fetch.

The Great Meadow provides iconic views of Santa Barbara’s harbor, the Santa Barbara Channel, Ledbetter Beach, and a view of the Los Padres National Forest. Dogs and their owners alike claim that there is no where close to the community and freedom the dogs have on City College’s campus.

Dart, 1-year-old,  guards his ball on the Great Meadow on May 4 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The gentle giant has his second birthday on May 13. (Claire Geriak)

 

Ocean’s golden fur illuminates her coat as she sunbathes on City College’s lawn on March 4 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The one-year-old Golden Retriever often visits the Great Meadow to run, lay, and receive pets from anyone who passes. (Claire Geriak)
Gus sniffs out the scene during the daily play-date on City College’s campus on May 11 in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Claire Geriak)
Karma keeps an eye on the pack on the Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Claire Geriak)

 

Bull Terrier Trousers guards his ball on the Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Claire Geriak)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sonny the Sheltie is the Belle of the ball on the Great Meadow, where all of the locals hang out on May 11 in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Claire Geriak)

 

Gus’s puppy eyes are slightly convincing to give him another treat. This lady’s man can be found galloping around City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Claire Geriak)
Maize hogs her favorite ball during playtime with her friends on the Great Meadow on May 11 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Maize also wears a purple feather in her hair after her latest grooming. (Claire Geriak)
Luna, 1-year-old,  reps her Laker’s gear on City College’s campus on May 11 in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Claire Geriak)
Chloe stands her ground on the Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Not yet 2 years old, the Aussie Doodle spends her summers in Santa Barbara. (Claire Geriak)
Portuguese Water Dog Dart is picture ready on City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Claire Geriak)

 

 

