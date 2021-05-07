Santa Barbara’s ‘sole man’ still shining in retirement

Domingo Lopez didn’t grow up thinking he would become a shoe shiner, but one day the opportunity presented itself to him and he took it. “It’s hard at first,” he said. But after practice, repetition and building his confidence, it quickly became his passion in life.

Now with close to three decades in the business, Lopez works part-time out of retirement—mostly for something to do in-between visits with his family down in Mexico, where he recently bought a home to retire.