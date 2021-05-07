After working in a strict corporate environment for so many years, Domingo Lopez enjoys working outdoors on his own time, mixed in with the crowds and seeing old clients. “I wouldn’t trade it,” he said, and also adding that when he sees his old clients he’s “excited to see them again.”
(Desiree Erdmann)
Santa Barbara’s ‘sole man’ still shining in retirement
May 7, 2021
Domingo Lopez didn’t grow up thinking he would become a shoe shiner, but one day the opportunity presented itself to him and he took it. “It’s hard at first,” he said. But after practice, repetition and building his confidence, it quickly became his passion in life.
Now with close to three decades in the business, Lopez works part-time out of retirement—mostly for something to do in-between visits with his family down in Mexico, where he recently bought a home to retire.