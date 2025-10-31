Skip to Content
RSS Feed
Vimeo
YouTube
Instagram
X
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
The Channels
News
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Guest Columns
A & E
Features
Sports
Videos
Community
Staff
About
Contact
More
Open Navigation Menu
The Channels
News
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Guest Columns
A & E
Features
Sports
Videos
Community
Staff
About
Contact
More
The Channels
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Channels
News
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Guest Columns
A & E
Features
Sports
Videos
Community
Staff
About
Contact
More
The Channels
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Voices: What is an urban legend or myth from your hometown?
Hilary Litton
,
Lauren Robinson
, and
Jencie Hickey
October 31, 2025
Story continues below advertisement
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
Tags:
SBCC
Urban legend
Voices
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Emergent press censorship in the U.S. puts journalists at risk
Cross Currents: Is AI helping or hurting the world around us?
Voices: "If you could be a celebrity for a day, who would you be and why?"
OPINION: ICE causes fear and uncertainty in Santa Barbara
OPINION: My memories by the sea and how I yearn to be there
OPINION: A radio station internship changed my life in many ways
More in Top Stories
New City College certificates offer students a jumpstart in their careers
Athletic Department hosts eighth annual Trunk or Treat on Great Meadow
Adam Rodriguez strives to improve understanding in dual enrollment
Thousands of people, signs and chants fill Downtown Los Angeles for No Kings protest
Raíces faces termination of HSI funding for next school year
Bobbi Abram to release statement on MacKenzie Scott money
More in Video
The Wave Broadcast: New appointed dean and Wellness Companion Hub
The Wave Broadcast: Fashion show overview and sports game updates
Voices: If you could choose anyone, real or fictional who would be your dream prom date and why?
Voices: If you could have dinner with three people dead or alive, who would you choose and why?
The Wave Broadcast: Recap of Deltopia and upcoming SBCC events
Voices: What is the most creative or best excuse you've used to get out of a class or assignment?
Close
Close Modal Window
Close