Editor’s List: What’s your favorite Halloween movie?

Halloween is many people’s favorite or most enjoyable holiday. It’s a time to be creative, have fun, or stay in and watch movies. Therefore, The Channels editors shared their favorite Halloween movies and why they’re special.

Viviana Ruiz, Editor-In-Chief

Growing up, I have always remembered watching a variety of movies from “Halloween,” “Halloweentown,” to my personal favorite, “Hocus Pocus.”

I was probably five years old when I first saw “Hocus Pocus.” It immediately drew my attention because it had action and a love story all in one.

It’s directed by one of my favorite directors, Kenny Ortega. He did a good job capturing the thrill behind the three Salem witches. It’s almost like he didn’t want us viewers to hate them, but instead enjoy them.

To be honest, it was really hard to hate them because of how goofy and entertaining they were.

It’s not only a great film, it holds memories for me. Every year it’s the only Halloween movie I will always watch.

From seeing it with my sisters, friends or family, “Hocus Pocus” carries on with me every fall.

As the oldest child, cousin and granddaughter, I’m thankful to show this movie to my family members as they grow up, so they can witness the funny, sad and exciting moments all at once.

Noah Manzarek-Naghi, News Editor

My ultimate Halloween movie has to be Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

I have foreseen the Clausian warriors pointing out that this movie is a Christmas film. To them, I raise the immutable fact that the movie’s release date is in October, upending all claims that it is a Christmas movie.

The protagonist, Jack Skellington, is the prototypical Halloween character.

He is the brave and audacious hero in a triumph against the tyranny of Christmas, which continues to encroach upon the time of the other holidays like the hollow capitalist simulacrum it has become.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” has always been an interesting and enchanting story to me. Ever since I was a kid, I wondered how all of the holiday worlds worked. It remains one of the most creative interpretations of the cultural ideals and archetypes around each stereotypical American holiday I’ve ever seen.

Join the fight against Christmas and reclaim October for Halloween by giving “The Nightmare Before Christmas” a watch!



Hilary Litton, A&E and Features Editor

The cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” is, in my opinion, one of the most memorable and fun movies of the Halloween season.

Beginning as an immersive and eccentric musical, then adapted for the screen in 1975, the music and visuals cement this film in pop culture.

Riffing on “The Monster of Frankenstein” with a diva twist, Tim Curry plays the charmingly seductive mad scientist Frank-N-Furter, who creates the ideal man called Rocky, played by Peter Hinwood.

If you’re someone who doesn’t want a super scary film and loves good music, this is for you. It’s spontaneous and lively while being so different from other Halloween movies.

The movie is a fun, chaotic, spectacular mess dressed in full drag and leather, making it a must-watch during the Halloween season.





Michael Lopez, Photo Editor

My favorite Halloween movie has to be the first “Insidious” film.

When my friend and I watched it as kids, we came out of the theater genuinely terrified. It’s a strange and unsettling film with a unique spin on the horror genre centered around astral projection.

The film wastes no time as its opening scene and title card immediately set an eerie atmosphere that lingers until the credits roll.

The ominous entities seen throughout the film are pure nightmare fuel and the score sounds as if it were composed by a haunted orchestra, filled with piercing strings that are woven into the scares.

“Insidious” also breaks a few horror tropes, including the expectation that daytime scenes will offer relief. Instead, the underexposed, muted color palette maintains nearly unending suspense.

I didn’t actually see the final moments of the movie the first time I watched it due to fear forcing my eyes closed. Naturally, I did the only sensible thing and convinced my younger brother to watch it with me again.

Even on my first late-night rewatch in years the film still has the power to trigger my fight-or-flight instincts.





