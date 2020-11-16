Desiree Erdmann
Rodrigo Hernandez and Dylan GrauszNovember 16, 2020
Opinion
Cross Currents: Should presidential elections be decided by the Electoral College?
Choosing not to have kids may be the right choice in a world in crisis
Divorce isn’t always a bad thing: I’d rather see my parents being happy
Cross Currents: Could Trump take a challenge to the Supreme Court?
Experience took me far but more is needed for today’s working world
Editorials
The Channels endorses Everett, Guereña, Miller for SBCC Board
Goswami must replace faculty positions for the sake of student success and for SBCC’s long-term future
Voices: “What is your unique family tradition?”
A drug-fueled, ‘do anything to win’ mentality should not be idolized
Leaving my comfort zone — It’s OK to feel different in a new country
The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • Advertise • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in