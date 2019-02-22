Voices: “Have you kept up with your New Year’s resolution?”

Nate Stephenson
Elizabeth Saubestre and Sierra SheltonFebruary 22, 2019Filed under Opinion, Top Stories, Video
Tags: Opinion, SBCC, The Channels, Voices
Columns
America is letting its homeless die needlessly, cold-related deaths are preventable
Young love is never worth ditching your goals and dreams
Peaceful protests build cornerstone for positive change
Real sports fans know the unique pain of rooting for a losing team
Stigmas around mental illness need to stop, creates suffering
Editorials
Internet trolls and fake personas lead to the removal of comments
Opinion
Student and faculty activism is what leads to impactful change
Citizens need stay informed by reading the news, not watching
Voices: “What is the best gift you’ve ever given or received?”
Lyndsay Maas apologizes for use of N-word via all-campus email
The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in