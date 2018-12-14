Winter Break
John Thomas Rose
December 14, 2018Filed under Top Stories
According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse.
The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines.
The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are:
promoting private materials,
containing personal contact information,
personal attacks towards our staff,
threatening or disparaging,
libelous,
an invasion of privacy towards the writer or source,
obscene or hateful,
or content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.
