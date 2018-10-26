We can’t get Americans to the polls without fixing the system
October 26, 2018 • 153 views
For Republicans and Democrats alike, the United States appears to be going to the dogs.
Whether it’s those on the left, who say Donald Trump is making America the laughingstock of the world, or those on the right, who say immigrants are stealing jobs and freeloading off of our country’s generosity, few who understand the issues are satisfied with the status quo.
Our home is going up in flames, and it remains likely that millions of people won’t vote in the upcoming midterm election. With so much hinging on the results of the election, the question on everyone’s mind is “Why do so many people not vote?” And if they did vote, would it really change anything?
Chances are, it would. Substantially.
One of the major reasons Trump won was not because he was successful in energizing voters (he actually received less votes than all the Republican candidates in the last three presidential elections), but because Democrats stayed home.
Hillary Clinton received six million fewer voters than Barack Obama did in 2012, and 10 million less votes than he did in 2008. The popular complaint is to blame the third party candidates for their candidate losing, but when only about 56 percent of the voting-age population casts a ballot, the people who don’t vote are the ones we should be pointing at.
Young people tend to have the most trouble voting. In the 2014 midterm election, 80 percent of people aged 18-29 failed to vote. It boggles the mind how much potential voting power we are failing to exert with these tens of millions of votes, most of which would likely go towards Democrats.
In January, the Pew Research Center found that 62 percent of registered Millennials (who are 22-37 year-olds in 2018) are leaning Democratic. But if we just stay home on Election Day, politicians won’t take Democratic youth issues — from affordable college education to abortion rights and universal background checks on guns — seriously.
We recognize, though, that the problem goes deeper than mere apathy or laziness. Despite the rhetoric of how America is the most democratic nation on earth, a study by the Pew Research Center suggests that many people don’t vote in our country because of inherent, widespread flaws in our country’s voting system. It found that the U.S. had the seventh worst voter turnout in the most recent national elections of 32 highly industrialized, democratic countries, with Mexico and Slovakia placing higher than us.
If we want more people to vote, perhaps we should be looking more at system changes, rather than condemning the rebellious nature of youths.
There are some obvious changes that could make a major difference. Sweden and Germany (who also score much higher than America does in voter turnout), automatically register their eligible voters. It is estimated that in the 2008 election, four to five million voters did not cast a ballot because they encountered registration problems or failed to receive absentee ballots, so this alone might increase voter turnout substantially.
Voters in places like Georgia, which has been slammed with controversy over its voter registration laws that disproportionately affect Democrats and people of color, would also not have to fear that their governor will suddenly take them off the ballot for “invalid” voter registrations.
Many people don’t like being forced to vote on a work day, either. France and Japan hold their Election Day vote on the weekend. Both have higher voter turnout than the U.S.
It should also be common sense that places with higher voter participation tend to be places where people regularly engage with the political process, instead of just during election season. We can’t expect people to suddenly feel their civic duty course through their veins at election time when they haven’t engaged with the issues for most of the year.
Ultimately, the best thing we can do in the short-term is to get out the vote. Knock on those doors, make those phone calls, and start dragging your friends to the polls. If people took even a fraction of the energy they put into complaining on their social media accounts into taking real actions to make positive change, our representative democracy would be that much stronger.
Voting gives us a say, however small, in who has positions of power in our country, and we shouldn’t throw this opportunity away.
In other words, please vote. You’ll regret it if you don’t.
Dear Editors,
Thank you for a timely editorial urging better turnout during elections especially by the estimated 80 percent of citizens aged 18-29 failed to vote in 2016. Regardless of party or lack thereof, voting is one of our most prized freedoms protected by our Constitution and its Bill of Rights, and every citizen should exercise that freedom. Few could argue that our election systems in the several states are perfect and needs no improvement. No doubt for many in this youth group the collusion to deny Senator Bernie Sanders the Democratic Party presidential nomination by the Democratic National Committee depressed the turnout.
Your editorial calls for systemic changes but ignores the precursor to general elections, the political party system that excludes all but the two major political party. Both Senator Sanders and now President Trump were not pin-up boys for their respective parties. Te were wrecking-balls to those parties The DNC kerfuffle and the #NeverTrump phenomena tore both parties apart. And that may have opened the door to party reforms much needed to respond to the aspirations to the now young but soon future elected leaders. Sadly, youth involvement in political party reform is even lower than the youth vote.
It’s somewhat bemusing to hear the lamentations about ‘making it easier’ for young voters to vote. In America, nothing could be easier. It’s called absentee voting. You don’t have to be sober, don’t even have to get out of bed, or leave your home. The ballot comes to you. Fill it out. Put a stamp on it and drop it in the mail box. What could possibly be easier? Well, TurboVote does make it even easier for students to both register and to vote.
“Turbo Vote, an online service used by the Student Government Association and Turbo Vote, gives amazing step-by-step guidance through the process of registering to vote. If you indicate that you want to vote by mail, they’ll send you a stamped envelope with the forms necessary to request an absentee ballot. For out-of-state residents, Terps Vote has a great breakdown of each state’s requirements on its website.”
(Source) http://www.dbknews.com/2018/10/26/umd-college-park-students-absentee-voting-registration-terps-vote/
Sadly, another impediment to the youth vote deploying with ballots for their candidates and causes is the lack of teaching American Civics and American History. “It is telling, for example, that in 2009, 89 percent of those who took a test on civic knowledge expressed confidence they could pass it; in fact, 83 percent would have failed.” (Source) https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2016/11/ignorance-does-not-lead-to-election-bliss/506894/
So, your History professors only feed you ‘group identity’ politics and ignore American Civics? Read “1776” by David McCullough to understand what our revolutionary men, women, children, and slaves sacrificed to secure the American freedom to vote for the person(s) who best represent your political views. What happened to the signers of the
“Declaration of Independence?
This is the Price They Paid
Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence?
Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the revolutionary army, another had two sons captured. Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the revolutionary war.
They signed and they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.
What kind of men were they? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists. Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners, men of means, well educated. But they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death if they were captured.
Carter Braxton of Virginia, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships swept from the seas by the British Navy. He sold his home and properties to pay his debts, and died in rags.
Thomas McKeam was so hounded by the British that he was forced to move his family almost constantly. He served in the Congress without pay, and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him, and poverty was his reward.
Vandals or soldiers or both, looted the properties of Ellery, Clymer, Hall, Walton, Gwinnett, Heyward, Ruttledge, and Middleton.
At the battle of Yorktown, Thomas Nelson Jr., noted that the British General Cornwallis had taken over the Nelson home for his headquarters. The owner quietly urged General George Washington to open fire. The home was destroyed, and Nelson died bankrupt.
Francis Lewis had his home and properties destroyed. The enemy jailed his wife, and she died within a few months.
John Hart was driven from his wife’s bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and his gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year he lived in forests and caves, returning home to find his wife dead and his children vanished. A few weeks later he died from exhaustion and a broken heart. Norris and Livingston suffered similar fates.
Such were the stories and sacrifices of the American Revolution. These were not wild eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Standing tall, straight, and unwavering, they pledged: “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
(Source) https://michaelwsmith.com/2015/07/04/the-sacrifices-made-by-the-declaration-signers/
Instead of whining about an imperfect electoral system, do something about in using all your freedom purchased with real hardship, blood, death, and treasure. Get involved in politics. It’s not perfect and it never will be but it’s a lot better than Civil War. Thank your for your editorial.
— Cordially
Mark McIntire
Citizen Absentee Voter since 1964