Rebound: Women’s soccer defeats Moorpark in conference game 3-1

The “Vaqueros Rebound” is a short summary of games and matches that have recently occurred. This rebound, The Channels covered events that happened from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.

Friday, Oct. 24

Women’s soccer vs. Moorpark (3-1) W

The women’s soccer team won their conference game away at Moorpark College 3-1. They’re in the middle of their season with three more conference games to go before they reach the playoffs. City College has been on a winning streak so far, with only four losses the entire season. They’ve had a total of 18 games and have scored 44 total goals.

Men’s soccer vs. LA Mission (2-0) L

City College’s men’s soccer team played a conference game against LA Mission and they lost 2-0. They have also had a total of four losses out of 14 games this season. They are in the middle of their conference season with six more games left until the playoffs.

Women’s volleyball vs. Cuesta W

The Vaqueros beat Cuesta College in only three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-14. The women’s volleyball team has an 8-1 conference record.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Women’s water polo vs Orange Coast W

The women’s water polo team just barely won their game against Orange Coast 13-12, at the Battle of the Beach Tournament. This was one of the closer games of their season, resulting in their third win in a row. They lost the following game, which cut their winning streak short. Women’s water polo has played a total of 29 games so far this season.

Women’s water polo vs. Long Beach (15-7) L

City College’s women’s water polo team lost to Long Beach City College 15-7 at the Battle of the Beach Tournament. This was their first loss of the tournament, with three wins prior. The Vaqueros have plenty of games ahead of them, including another tournament in November. They will be playing in the Halloween Tournament starting Saturday, Nov. 1.

Football vs. Allan Hancock (47-6) L

City College’s football team lost its Saturday game to Allan Hancock 47-6. They only have two more games left in their conference season. The Vaqueros are 0-8 this season. They have averaged a total of 8.6 points per game. Their last two games will be held on Nov. 1 and 8, wrapping up their season.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Men’s soccer vs. Allan Hancock (1-0) W

The men’s soccer team won their game away against Allan Hancock 1-0. This season the team has an overall record of 6-4-5.

Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Women’s volleyball vs. Moorpark (3-2) L

City College’s women’s volleyball team lost its game against Moorpark 3-2. They played five sets with ending scores of 25-19, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15 and 15-12. This was their first loss of the conference season. Their overall record this season is 18-2. They will have a game on Oct. 31 against Ventura College.

Thursday, Oct. 30.

Women’s soccer vs. Cuesta (5-0) W

The Vaqueros beat Cuesta College 5-0 at La Playa Stadium. Winger Zoe Minnery scored a hat trick in the first half to make the lead 3-0. City College’s defense held its ground to keep its goal side untouched.

This wraps up the “Vaqueros Rebound” while teams’ seasons are coming to an end, some teams will get ready to prepare for playoffs.