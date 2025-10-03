The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Women’s volleyball start off strong with 12–1 record and top-six ranking

Camron Lugo, Staff Writer
October 3, 2025
Steven Zermeno
City College takes a two point lead during set three at Robertson Gymnasium on Sept. 17 in Santa Barbara Calif. “This group is tight knit and really loves each other,” Head coach Kat Niksto said. “I really think that trust and support really comes out on the court.”

The City College women’s volleyball team has had a successful season with a record of 12-1 through their first 13 games.

This season started out with a 10-game winning streak for the Vaqueros that featured eight set sweeps and only three total set losses. After the Vaqueros’ first loss they responded by taking down the fifth-ranked Los Angeles Mission College Eagles and handing them their first loss of the season.

Despite an impressive start to the season, the Vaqueros have faced their fair share of challenges. From early deficits to hard-fought back-and-forth sets, they have shown resilience and come back stronger time and time again.

Resilience has defined the season for the Vaqueros even before they stepped foot onto the court. As a community college, students are only allowed two years of eligibility for sports. Therefore  it creates roster turnover each season. This year City College only had four returning players. 

New faces joining the team can create a lot of uncertainty, especially early in the season when the team hasn’t had as much time around each other. Not for the Vaqueros.

“It is really important for us to solidify how we have been as a team the past couple of years,” Opposite hitter and setter Chaya Clemons said. “I feel like we do a really good job of that by leading by example.”

Part of leading by example is keeping the team identity strong. City College’s returning defensive players have done just that.

Last season the team averaged 13 digs per set. This year they have elevated that number to 16 per set. Valeria Bellodas anchors the defense at Libero, averaging 4.85 per set. The Vaqueros have held strong with blocking as they average two blocks, the same amount as they did last year.

While the defense sets up the Vaqueros, the offense has been finishing the job. City College is averaging 11.5 kills per set, with outside hitter Bayley Padia leading the way at 2.98 per set. The Vaqueros also have had a .226 hitting percentage and average just under 11 assists per set.

“We have a lot of strength at all positions,” Head coach Kat Niksto said. “As a team we pride ourselves on our depth. If one person is sick or injured, it’s the next person up.”

While no team wants to start off slow, starting so dominantly can create other pressures for the team to face. Amazing starts can cause heightened expectations. The Vaqueros have shot up in the 3C2A rankings to the number six spot statewide and up to the number three spot in the southern section. 

This creates immense pressure from everyone to keep winning. While the Vaqueros expect to keep winning, they aren’t feeling any pressure. 

“We’ve been taking it game by game,” Opposite hitter Kaylin Cooney said. “We kind of reset mentally for the start of conference play, that’s when the season really starts.”

With the start of conference play, standings could change. However, City College has shown they can do well in the conference. They stood tall in a win over one of the best teams in the state. 

Their resilience and team chemistry proved vital with a staggering 74 digs and 46 assists. Team chemistry has been important all year with the team seeming to be on the same page, rarely having errors and having strong assist numbers at 10 per set.

“We only have 15 total players which is really small at the collegiate level,” Niksto said. “We really focused on team chemistry early, they’re all really tight and want to play their best for each other.”

The Vaqueros will continue conference play on a road trip down to Ventura College on Oct. 8.

