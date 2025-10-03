The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Women’s soccer ties 2-2 in a battle against the Moorpark Raiders

Viviana Ruiz, Editor-In-Chief
October 3, 2025
Lauren Robinson
Vaquero Lily Sigismondo, 33, takes a strong shot toward the goal against Moorpark in the second half on Sept. 30 at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. Sigismondo stretches wide to get power behind the ball.

The City College women’s soccer team played in a close match against the Moorpark College Raiders on Sept. 30 at La Playa Stadium where they tied 2-2. 

The Vaqueros started the first half with the ball. The match quickly became fast-paced as the Vaqueros attempted to score early on in the game. After just five minutes into the match the Vaqueros’ outside back Olivia Del Catillo passed to winger Zoe Minnery for the first goal of the game. 

Minnery scored in the 40th minute to put City College ahead 1-0.

Vaqueros Zoe Minnery, 9, and Olivia Del Castillo, 17, celebrate after scoring against Moorpark College on Sept. 30 at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. Minnery scored in the first five minutes of the match to gain the lead 1-0. (Lauren Robinson)

“We definitely had some positive things leading up to it,” Assistant and goalkeeper coach Adrian Gonzalez said. “We had a good run of play and then ultimately to get that goal was a little bit of a relief.”

The game began with back-and-forth possession with the Raiders having the ball more. City College goalkeeper Natalie Gonzalez blocked any attempted goals made by Moorpark.

However, after a breakaway past the City College defense, a Raiders forward scored and tied the game 1-1 in the 33rd minute.

“Honestly, we probably weren’t focused and should’ve kept our momentum,” Center back Carolina Esparza said. “Then we had one bad play and it unfortunately costed us a goal.”

The game quickly became aggressive as each team was determined to break the tie with fouls called on both sides.

Both teams fought for possession of the ball and battled at the end of the first half to try to score. City College winger Leilani Sanchez took a shot, just barely missing the goal for a chance to be up 2-1 going into the second half. 

Vaquero Leilani Sanchez, 2, moves the ball up the field as a Moorpark defender approaches her on Sept. 30 at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. Sanchez has three goals this season. (Lauren Robinson)

Toward the end of the first half City College maintained possession with many breakaways and chances to score. Moorpark’s defense stood its ground and the score was 1-1 going into the half. 

During halftime, coaches spoke about what needed to be fixed going into the second half. 

“What we talked about was just can we be the dominant team out there,” Gonzalez said. “I think we were having good possession, but we just weren’t finishing our chances.”

City College outside back Saylin Cutler said the focus going into the second half was to shift the ball more throughout the game and get that tying goal. 

The Raiders started the second half of the game with possession of the ball but the Vaqueros quickly regained control. City College had the ball throughout the second half and after an unlucky foul call on the Vaqueros, the Raiders received a free kick. 

Moorpark’s forward, Alysa Diaz, took the free kick and shot the ball from about 50 yards. Diaz’s goal went in, resulting in a Moorpark lead of 2-1 midway through the second half.

But that didn’t stop the Vaqueros. They took the ball back once again and put many shots on goal that just missed. 

After a constant battle with the Raiders’ defense, in the last two minutes of the game Esparza shot the ball from the 40-yard line past Moorpark’s goalie. The ball bounced in the goal and quickly bounced out. Esparza’s goal ended up counting and resulted in a 2-2 tie.

“I’m not going to lie, luck was on our side,” Esparza said.

It was an aggressive game that ended in a well-battled tie. 

The next City College women’s soccer match will be away at Cuesta College on Oct. 7.

