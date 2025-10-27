The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Athletic Department hosts eighth annual Trunk or Treat on Great Meadow

Michael Lopez, Photo EditorOctober 27, 2025
Michael Lopez
The women’s softball team reacts to an approaching dinosaur Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Dressed as witches, the team hosted a mini game where children tried to knock buckets down with a volleyball.

On Oct. 23, the City College Athletic Department and The Resource Santa Barbara hosted the eighth annual Trunk or Treat event at the West Campus Great Meadow. Dressed in costumes, athletic teams and community members brought their Halloween-decorated trunks for children to trick or treat from. The event also featured various activities, including mini games, live music and a photo booth.

The cheer team hands out candy to Crew and his mother on Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crew was dressed as a frog. (Michael Lopez)
The men’s golf team prepares to hand out candy to trunk-or-treaters Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their trunk and costumes were beach themed. (Michael Lopez)
Skeletal T. rex, or Kaiden, 10, receives candy from the women’s golf team Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The team’s trunk was pirate-themed. (Michael Lopez)
The hooved women’s volleyball team prepares for trunk-or-treaters Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their trunk was themed around the film “Zootopia.” (Michael Lopez)
Trunk-or-treaters reach for an approaching swarm of bubbles Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The bubbles were produced by SB Bubble Guy. (Michael Lopez)
Reggae band Forbidden Fruit performs for the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The reggae genre originated in Jamaica in the late 1960s. (Michael Lopez)
With the help of his father, Julian, 5, prepares for a swing Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mini golf was one of many games played at the event. (Michael Lopez)
Antoni, 2, gazes at the trunk’s stack of candy Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadows in Santa Barbara, Calif. Antoni wore a velociraptor mount for his costume. (Michael Lopez)
Members of the athletics department dress up as characters from the movie “Up” on Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The City College Athletics Department colloborated with The Resource Santa Barbara to host the Trunk or Treat event. (Michael Lopez)
The men’s football team greets trunk-or-treater Thiago, 3, on Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Thiago’s skeleton suit glowed in the dark. (Michael Lopez)
A skeleton decorates the front seat of a ’58 Impala at the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The car is nicknamed “El Palomo.” (Michael Lopez)

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
ASG members applaud Riley Reid and Susy Lopez Garza on Oct. 24 in Santa Barbara, Calif. ASG granted the Aerospace and Rocket Club $1,500.
Aerospace and Rocket Club propose grant to fund rocket construction
The Academic Senate commences their biweekly meeting Oct. 22 at City College's Business-Communications Building in Santa Barbara, Calif. Topics discussed during the meeting included an extension to Antioch University's lease, AI policies and an alleged in-person instruction quota.
Joshua Ramirez brings attention to AI-misuse at senate meeting
Chants and flags rise above the crowd as protesters fill Downtown Los Angeles during the No Kings protest on Oct. 18. The march gathered to demand accountability from leaders and to push back against growing political control.
Thousands of people, signs and chants fill Downtown Los Angeles for No Kings protest
No Kings protestors march up State Street Oct. 18 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their hour-and-a-half walk remained peaceful as they exercised their First Amendment right.
Thousands of people gather at Alameda Park for No Kings protest
City College hoists their Hispanic-Serving Institution flag, located outside the Luria Library on the West Campus at City College on Oct. 15 in Santa Barbara Calif. The flag was raised to honor Hispanic/Latiné culture.
Raíces faces termination of HSI funding for next school year
Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas commences the College Planning Council Oct. 21 at City College's West Campus Center Building in Santa Barbara, Calif. The council began at 3:03pm.
College Planning Council discusses improvements to CCC applications
More in Top Stories
The new Dual Enrollment Supervisor, Adam Rodriguez, shares a smile on Oct. 21 in Santa Barbara, Calif. "One of my biggest [hopes] for dual enrollment is to really expand its benefits to the community," Rodriguez said.
Adam Rodriguez strives to improve understanding in dual enrollment
File photo of students stroll to and from classes across the Campus Bridge on Dec. 4, 2023 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The bridge connects the east side of the Main Campus with its west side counterpart.
Bobbi Abram to release statement on MacKenzie Scott money
DSPS Director and Coordinator Jana Garnett grins for a portrait.
Jana Garnett ensures students gain the support they need at DSPS
Screenshot
The Wave Broadcast: New appointed dean and Wellness Companion Hub
Illustration showing a reporter being silenced while a viewer watches. In a span of a month, journalists and media organizations have been faced with multiple forms of attempted censorship.
Emergent press censorship in the U.S. puts journalists at risk
Vaquero midfielder Diego Gonzalez, No. 7, advances the ball along the end line Oct. 10 at City College's La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. Gonzalez prepares to make a play near the goal area with his foot poised to strike.
SBCC men's soccer ties rivals Allan Hancock 0-0 in a physical match