Athletic Department hosts eighth annual Trunk or Treat on Great Meadow

On Oct. 23, the
City College Athletic Department and The Resource Santa Barbara hosted the eighth annual Trunk or Treat event at the West Campus Great Meadow. Dressed in costumes, athletic teams and community members brought their Halloween-decorated trunks for children to trick or treat from. The event also featured various activities, including mini games, live music and a photo booth.
The cheer team hands out candy to Crew and his mother on Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crew was dressed as a frog. ( Michael Lopez)
The men’s golf team prepares to hand out candy to trunk-or-treaters Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their trunk and costumes were beach themed. ( Michael Lopez)
Skeletal T. rex, or Kaiden, 10, receives candy from the women’s golf team Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The team’s trunk was pirate-themed. ( Michael Lopez)
The hooved women’s volleyball team prepares for trunk-or-treaters Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their trunk was themed around the film “Zootopia.” ( Michael Lopez)
Trunk-or-treaters reach for an approaching swarm of bubbles Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The bubbles were produced by SB Bubble Guy. ( Michael Lopez)
Reggae band Forbidden Fruit performs for the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The reggae genre originated in Jamaica in the late 1960s. ( Michael Lopez)
With the help of his father, Julian, 5, prepares for a swing Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mini golf was one of many games played at the event. ( Michael Lopez)
Antoni, 2, gazes at the trunk’s stack of candy Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadows in Santa Barbara, Calif. Antoni wore a velociraptor mount for his costume. ( Michael Lopez)
Members of the athletics department dress up as characters from the movie “Up” on Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The City College Athletics Department colloborated with The Resource Santa Barbara to host the Trunk or Treat event. ( Michael Lopez)
The men’s football team greets trunk-or-treater Thiago, 3, on Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Thiago’s skeleton suit glowed in the dark. ( Michael Lopez)
A skeleton decorates the front seat of a ’58 Impala at the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 23 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The car is nicknamed “El Palomo.” ( Michael Lopez)
