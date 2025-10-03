Club Day showcases the wide variety of clubs offered at City College

Kate Marchese dials a large telescope to focus on the sun’s solar flares, giving prospective members a glimpse into the activities of the Astronomy Club on Oct. 1 at the East Campus Center Patio at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Many students lined up to experience the variety of clubs displayed throughout Club Day.
City College students, faculty and staff gathered on Wednesday, Oct. 1 for Club Day. From a solar-powered oven and high-tech telescope to live snakes and sustainable art, the fall semester Club Day had a diverse range of clubs To start a club at City College, students can reach out to Student Program Adviser Amy Collins.