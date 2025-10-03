The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Club Day showcases the wide variety of clubs offered at City College

Louis Effron, Staff Photographer
October 3, 2025
Louis Effron
Kate Marchese dials a large telescope to focus on the sun’s solar flares, giving prospective members a glimpse into the activities of the Astronomy Club on Oct. 1 at the East Campus Center Patio at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Many students lined up to experience the variety of clubs displayed throughout Club Day.

City College students, faculty and staff gathered on Wednesday, Oct. 1 for Club Day. From a solar-powered oven and high-tech telescope to live snakes and sustainable art, the fall semester Club Day had a diverse range of clubs To start a club at City College, students can reach out to Student Program Adviser Amy Collins.

From left, Angelina Klein and Chloe Echeverria, members of the Readers and Writers Club await the arrival of new members at their booth on Oct. 1 at the East Campus Center Patio at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. “I wanted to create a sense of community outside of just classes for people in the reading and writing space and open that option to anyone who might be interested,” Echeverria said. (Louis Effron)
From left, Students Sheila Tran and Jin Ling laugh while jokingly petting a raccoon hide atop their table for the Biology Club on Oct. 1 at the East Campus Center Patio at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Tran and Ling promotes the Biology Club’s upcoming hiking trip along with a display of animal skeletons, live spiders and a snake. (Louis Effron)
Marlon Dorantes sings while playing an electric guitar to promote the Music Club on Oct. 1 at the East Campus Center Patio at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. “It’s meant for artists and students who want to play music, but also learn more about this business and industry and get involved in the community,” Dorantes said. (Louis Effron)
Lenia Dorendorf waits for people to stop by he study abroad booth on Oct. 1 at the East Campus Center Patio at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Dorendorf is an exchange student from Germany hoping to promote an international learning experience for others at City College. (Louis Effron)
Students browse and engage with the various club booths in front of the Campus Center Building on Oct. 1 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Over 20 different clubs were featured at the fall semester Club Day. (Louis Effron)

