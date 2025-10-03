Becky Bean launches Wellness Companion Hub for students

The WELL Student Program Adviser Becky Bean has launched the Wellness Companion Hub, an online platform where City College students across California can access support for a diverse range of mental health issues.

The Wellness Companion Hub or “The Hub” website provides a large range of options of podcasts, guidebooks and video series.

“Wellness Companion Hub offers inclusive tools and information that normalize conversations around mental health, sexual health and self-care,” Bean said. “They can find resources that break down barriers and build you up so you can move through college with confidence, care and courage.”

Bean emphasized the importance of having a platform that meets students’ needs and helps them feel seen and supported.

Upon opening the website, students are met with a welcome screen where they can choose between sexual, physical or mental wellness. Students are also able to scroll through the website based on media type, length and recency. The filtering system was made for users to find content that suits their personal wellness preferences.

Beyond videos and other online resources, The Hub also provides a “Seek Support” option where the user can view in-person support options closer to them based on the college they attend.

The main philosophy of The Hub is to be “an all-in-one guide to feeling better, stronger, and more supported in every part of your life.”

It’s to promote a better understanding and perspective of well-being and encourage students to nurture all aspects of their mental health.

Bean said she was honored to have worked alongside community health educators, nonprofits, creatives, City College students and employees, clinicians and advocates.

Bean first imagined the Wellness Hub six years ago. She worked with The WELL and a student wellness service at City College to build on the legacy of being the first free-standing wellness center in the California Community College (CCC) system.

The creation of The Hub was rooted in wanting to expand the mission of The WELL into something that existed on a larger scale in California.

“I was passionate about creating a virtual platform where mental, physical and sexual wellness could be shared across all 116 California community colleges,” Bean said. “I wanted students statewide to have access to inclusive, student-centered, and evidence-based health and wellness support.”

The Wellness Companion Hub is ​​endorsed by the Health Services Association California Community Colleges (HSACCC) and the SBCC Foundation.

Bean put her idea into action five years ago and said that the goal grew from her goals of access and aspiration. With an objective to further normalize conversations about mental health, The Hub’s journey is not complete.

“The Hub is constantly evolving and adding new content every month and The Hub is here to walk alongside you wherever you are in your wellness path,” Bean said.

For more information on The Hub, students can visit their Instagram @wellcompanionhub. The page offers tips, updates, and reminders to help students stay engaged on their wellness journey.