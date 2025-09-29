City College remembers the legacy Peter R. MacDougall leaves at SBCC

Peter R. MacDougall, former City College Superintendent-President died on July 30 at the age of 85.

MacDougall was the Superintendent-President of City College from 1981 to 2002. He guided City College during the build of the West Campus and championed the School of Extended Learning for adults.

During his time, he dedicated himself to improving his community, from interpersonal relationships with staff to influencing state legislation.

“He filled up a room with personality,” Current Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas said. “He had a smile that practically twinkled.”

Endrijonas was hired by MacDougall in 2000 and had a great first experience at her new job thanks to MacDougall.

“I started Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 was my birthday,” Endrijonas said. “And on my birthday I found a card from him in the mail. When I became a president I did that too.”

MacDougall went above and beyond to make his staff feel valued. He was especially known for being great with names.

Cornelia Alsheimer-Barthel, accounting and finance professor remembered her first interaction with MacDougall. They met during an encounter at the airport, where they had a brief conversation.

“Three or four weeks later he walked up to me and remembered my name,” Alsheimer-Barthel said. “I was one of several hundred. It was amazing that he made the effort.”

MacDougall explained what drove him on the 1983 Santa Barbara radio show, Good Companions with Bayard Stockton.

“We’re here for a very short time on this earth,” MacDougall said. “When we examine what gives meaning to life, I think the primary basis for giving meaning to our life is relationships that we have to other people and how we contribute to the lives of one another.”

MacDougall grew up in Warren, Rhode Island where he was active in student government and was an all-state football player. He continued his leadership at the University of Rhode Island and in the Army ROTC. In 1961, MacDougall served as a Platoon Leader and Company Commander for the Seventh Infantry Division in South Korea.

“Peter was also a powerful and effective leader in higher education at the state and national levels,” Endrijonas said in an email to City College staff.

He participated in multiple state-level boards for community colleges, including serving as president of the Community College League of California Board (CCLCB), California Community College Chief Executive Officers, California Association of Community Colleges (CACC) and Californians for Community Colleges.

“During his four-year service on the California Community College’s Board of Governors, he chaired the pivotal 2011 Student Success Task Force,” Endrijonas wrote. “Which helped transform the mission of the community college system from a singular focus on access to a dual focus on access and success for all students.”

MacDougall continued to serve the community even after his retirement as the board president of Cottage Hospital. He served on boards like the Santa Barbara County Board of Education and Santa Barbara County’s United Way.