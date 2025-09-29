ASG announces new club on campus and upcoming college fair date

City College’s Associated Student Government (ASG) approved the South Asian Student Union Club and discussed the upcoming college fair.

City College student Laila Ahmed said the purpose of the club would be to create a community among South Asian students and as vice president she would do this through cultural events, including social gatherings and discussions.

It is intended to be an interactive direction as members will be participating in planning and collaborating on activities while also addressing issues that are significant to the South Asian community.

Mia Ramirez, commissioner of events, proposed a fundraising idea to have an ASG booth at the Earl Warren Flea Market. The money raised would go towards leadership development, students and City College. ASG’s table would sell plants, clothes or other miscellaneous objects.

It is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other vendors will also be present with the opportunity for students to take a look at other items during this time slot.

The importance of new ASG members receiving training under the Brown Act was emphasized as legal consequences are a possibility if it is not carried out in this manner.

The Brown Act is a state law ensuring transparency in public meetings with detailed agendas and the ability for the public to make comments. The Student Senate for California Community Colleges (SSCCC) training is meant to begin within the next couple of weeks for everybody to be on the same page.

Mason Brown, the vice president of finance and operations, will attend the Curriculum Advisory Committee at City College on the first Monday of every month.

Its goal is to review and approve changes to the college curriculum. With the attendance of ASG, commissioners will be able to better serve students’ educational goals.

The annual City College Transfer Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the West Campus Great Meadow. Admission representatives of local and out-of-state universities will be there to discuss requirements for admission, along with general information about the university they are representing.

Also known simply as “college day,” it is informative for first-year students as well as options to transfer after one year at City College instead of two which representatives will be able to go over.

The next ASG meeting will take place on Friday, Oct. 3.