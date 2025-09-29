The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

ASG announces new club on campus and upcoming college fair date

Bella Cefalu, Staff Writer
September 29, 2025
Michael Lopez
File photo, Research Analyst Melanie Rogers presents class scheduling survey to Associated Student Government (ASG) seeking feedback and help with distribution Sept. 19 at City College’s Campus Center Building Room 223 in Santa Barbara, Calif. ASG is committed to acting as a voice for students and creating change that will benefit the City College community.

City College’s Associated Student Government (ASG) approved the South Asian Student Union Club and discussed the upcoming college fair. 

City College student Laila Ahmed said the purpose of the club would be to create a community among South Asian students and as vice president she would do this through cultural events, including social gatherings and discussions.

It is intended to be an interactive direction as members will be participating in planning and collaborating on activities while also addressing issues that are significant to the South Asian community.

Mia Ramirez, commissioner of events, proposed a fundraising idea to have an ASG booth at the Earl Warren Flea Market. The money raised would go towards leadership development, students and City College. ASG’s table would sell plants, clothes or other miscellaneous objects. 

It is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other vendors will also be present with the opportunity for students to take a look at other items during this time slot.

The importance of new ASG members receiving training under the Brown Act was emphasized as legal consequences are a possibility if it is not carried out in this manner. 

The Brown Act is a state law ensuring transparency in public meetings with detailed agendas and the ability for the public to make comments. The Student Senate for California Community Colleges (SSCCC) training is meant to begin within the next couple of weeks for everybody to be on the same page.

Mason Brown, the vice president of finance and operations, will attend the Curriculum Advisory Committee at City College on the first Monday of every month. 

Its goal is to review and approve changes to the college curriculum. With the attendance of ASG, commissioners will be able to better serve students’ educational goals.

The annual City College Transfer Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the West Campus Great Meadow. Admission representatives of local and out-of-state universities will be there to discuss requirements for admission, along with general information about the university they are representing. 

Also known simply as “college day,” it is informative for first-year students as well as options to transfer after one year at City College instead of two which representatives will be able to go over.

The next ASG meeting will take place on Friday, Oct. 3.

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Kate Marchese dials a large telescope to focus on the sun’s solar flares, giving prospective members a glimpse into the activities of the Astronomy Club on Oct. 1 at the East Campus Center Patio at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Many students lined up to experience the variety of clubs displayed throughout Club Day.
Club Day showcases the wide variety of clubs offered at City College
Becky Bean, middle, The Well Student Program Adviser engages participants at the Wellness Companion Hub event on Sept. 25 at the Great Meadow at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Bean is passionate about creating a platform where mental, physical and sexual wellness could be shared across 116 California community colleges.
Becky Bean launches Wellness Companion Hub for students
File photo, Senate President Joshua Ramirez prompts members of the Academic Senate to come forward with comments Sept. 10 at City College's Business-Communications building in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Academic Senate determines matters such as grading policies, curriculum and college governance structures.
Academic Senate reviews Follett contract and class mandates
The late Peter R. MacDouggal operating as Superintendent-President February 24, 1982.
City College remembers the legacy Peter R. MacDougall leaves at SBCC
City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez and Raíces Program Director Melissa Menendez stand in solidarity with the HSI flag Sept. 15 at City College's Luria Library patio. Raíces is a City College program dedicated to empowering Latiné students.
Raíces holds flag-raising event in honor of Hispanic/Latiné culture
Research Analyst Melanie Rogers presents class scheduling survery to Associated Student Government (ASG) seeking feedback and help with distribution Sept. 19 at City College’s Campus Center Building Room 223 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The purpose of the survey is to find out how to best accommodate for student's preferred class times.
ASG charters Data Science Club and appoints new board members