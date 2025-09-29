The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The Channels
The Channels

Academic Senate reviews Follett contract and class mandates

Noah Manzarek-Naghi, News Editor
September 29, 2025
Noah Manzarek-Naghi
File photo, Senate President Joshua Ramirez prompts members of the Academic Senate to come forward with comments Sept. 10 at City College’s Business-Communications building in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Academic Senate determines matters such as grading policies, curriculum and college governance structures.

City College’s Academic Senate discussed the administration’s demand for in-person classes as well as a new event being held by the Scheinfeld Center.

The Academic Senate opened public comment and Accounting and Finance Co-chair Laura Woyach discussed the end date of the school’s contract with Follett

Follett is a textbook publisher doing business in City College’s bookstore, which will expire in June 2028. 

When it expires or if City College chooses to end the contract early, they will be required to buy out all textbook inventories at a significant financial cost.

Woyach said Daniel Spitz, a business professor and faculty lawyer reviewed the contract and called it a bad contract, advising against it. 

“So we’re stuck,” Woyach said. “We will be shelling out a good chunk of money to buy them out if we want to get rid of them.”

Public comment continued with American Ethnic Studies Chair Thomas Carrasco, who voiced concerns over mandatory in-person classes. When Carrasco requested additional ethnic studies and Chicano studies classes the administration mandated that they be face-to-face. Carrasco ultimately stopped adding classes due to these pressures. 

Ethnic studies classes had been taught in hybrid in-person/online modalities for years.

Carrasco argues that the mandate for in-person classes is spontaneous as well as racial undertones in the data used to justify these requirements.

“You have racial undertones and racial overtones,” Carrasco said. “There has been a paradigm shift in teaching and the concept of getting everyone back face-to-face is not serving our students well and we have to think about who can afford face-to-face.”

Accounting and Finance Co-chair Cornelia Alsheimer-Barthel touched upon similar concerns regarding class modalities. The administration has imposed a new rule requiring 50% of classes to be in-person.

Alsheimer-Barthel said the scheduling process must be met with consultation with the Academic Senate, something the administration had neglected to do. 

“We know that administration aggressively cancels face-to-face classes if it looks like they’re going to fail,” Danielle Swiontek, chair of social sciences said. “This is dire and I feel like this is a risky and ill-thought-out plan that has been implemented in a way that is disrespectful and potentially catastrophically harmful to the college.” 

After public comment, Academic Senate President Joshua Ramirez introduced a new attendee who will join the meetings, Associated Student Government (ASG) representative Leo Smith. 

The Senate then announced that the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SCEI) will host “AI Unlocked”.  It’s a three-event series aiming to teach students, faculty and staff AI literacy and adoption opportunities.

The event is in collaboration with the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, the Career Center and Economic Development Collaborative (EDC). 

“As AI progresses it’s not going to progress evenly across all areas,” SCEI Director Julie Samson said. 

The goal of “AI Unlocked” is to help students, faculty and staff understand and work within careers involving AI technology. It’s meant to create connections between City College and local businesses as well. 

Events are scheduled for Oct. 10, Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Each event will feature a panel discussion and interactive activity, and is free for all attendees. 

The next Academic Senate meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 8. 

