The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Student Equity Plan for 2025-2028 seeks input from students

Student Equity Plans check to ensure all students have what they need to be successful at SBCC
Viviana Ruiz, News Editor
April 2, 2025
Michael Lopez
Sean Kelly teaches his astronomy course filled with students on March 13 at City College’s Luria Conference Room 101 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Study Equity Plan demonstrates how City College can help students to succeed academically.

On March 12, Academic Senate President Joshua Ramirez sent an email announcing a Student Equity Plan (SEP) for the 2025-2028 school years.

City College is asked by the chancellor’s office for the creation. 

SEP would cover six areas exploring enrollment, English and math completion, persistence, transfer to a four-year institution, completion and student education plans. The SEP is made in hopes of improving student success groups toward a direct population of students. 

It’s intended to provide state funding to support City College programs on campus as well.

“We try to do an internal study that says who are the students who are the most disproportionately impacted,” Ramirez said. “That’s one of the reasons why when it comes to the design of the Student Equity Plan we often identify DI (disproportionately impacted) populations.”

That means the plan will be based on a percentage of certain students in a particular group.

The current SEP steering committee includes Ramirez, Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Student Affairs Paloma Arnold, English professor, ASG adviser and Raíces Program director Melissa Menendez, Director of Student Equity and Engagement Programs Roxane Byrne, Basic Needs Coordinator Juan Quesada and Career Center’s Research and Assessment Analyst Nicole Oldendick

Ramirez mentioned Menendez is pushing for student involvement in this plan and urges students to be a part of the writing process. 

“This is largely supposed to be an inclusive process,” Ramirez said. 

Menendez said when involving the students in the plan there will be two per group in the six areas meaning a total of 12 students are needed. At the March 14 ASG meeting, Menendez made the announcement that students can join this plan and has already met with some members who are interested. 

“The next step will be to reach out to students who belong in the groups that we identify that we’re going to try to address in the equity plan,” Menendez said. “So the students who we have in the room are the students who are impacted.”

She said students should be part of the plan and involved because students need to inform the committee on the challenges City College has. Any possibilities, ideas and solutions from students can be added to SEP for improvements.

“The students are the ones who we are trying to serve,” Menendez said. “The students need to, not need they should have a seat at that table to tell us what we need to fix and how to fix it.”

An interest form for employees was due Friday, March 21 and the SEP needs to be completed for the chancellor’s office by Nov. 30, 2025. More student outreach will be sent out after returning from spring break.

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The Board of Trustees convene on March 20 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The meeting consisted of many agenda items.
Board faces urgent disparities in student success, seeks student input
Elizabeth Imhof. Courtesy of SBCC Office of Communications
Elizabeth Imhof is elected as Academic Senate President
From left, Robert Brown and Alan Price receive Outstanding Administrator of the Year on March 20 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Courtesy of SBCC Office of Communications.
Two administrators honored for their contributions to City College
Map from Project Zero Cliff Drive blueprint. Students walk to and from City College and this plan ensures extra safety features.
Cliff Drive construction is set to occur next to City College in 2027
File photo: The crowd stretched across multiple backyards while a band played during Del Topia on Saturday, April 7, 2019, in Isla Vista in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Resources and precautions for City College students ahead of Deltopia
Earth science professor Sean Kelly calls on a student in his 125-capacity astronomy course on March 13 at City College’s Luria Conference Room 101 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Efficient schedules with a higher average fill rate mean more money can go toward other important student services.
City College achieves highest productivity in a decade
More in Top Stories
The "Vaqueros Rebound" keeps readers up to date on recent City College sports games.
Baseball beats Ventura 2-1 after three games over Spring Break
Santa Barbara City College professor Karen Tepaz, left, explains an issue to student Luis De Anda Roman during a ceramics class at The Humanities Building on Monday, March 17, in Santa Barbara, Calif.
A closer look into Karen Tepaz's ceramics class at City College
From left, Eden Lazarus, Charlotte Wheeler, and Sofia Capelleti embrace as they celebrate Capelleti's goal in a file photo on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 against Oxnard College at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Vaquero's advance to 5-3-3 for the season.
Three Vaquero teams honored for academic and athletic excellence
The moon shines red after being engulfed by Earth's shadow March 13 as seen from Mission Rose Garden in Santa Barbara, Calif. Beginning at roughly 11:26 p.m., the totality phase continued into the early hours of Friday morning.
City College students gather after hours for lunar eclipse watch party
Letter from Department of Education prompts schools to remove DEI
Letter from Department of Education prompts schools to remove DEI
The Channels staff receives 13 awards on March 8 at JACC in Long Beach, Calif.
The Channels receives 13 awards at National College Media Conference