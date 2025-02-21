Dog Max passes away after years of support and affection at City College

Beloved City College therapy dog Max, unexpectedly passed away in early December 2024.

Max was most known in the physical education building, always accompanied by the Chair of Physical Education Kathy O’Connor, lifting up the spirits of many.

After COVID-19, O’Connor decided to start bringing Max to school to interact with faculty and students.

“I’ve had a lot of dogs, but he had empathy,” she said.

O’Connor described Max as the most intelligent dog she’s ever had, everything she said, he listened and understood.

Max and O’Connor would make morning rounds of visiting the medical room to put smiles on the injured athlete’s faces, having them pet Max and talk to him which gave them something to look forward to each morning.

Football coach Craig Moropoulos also had kind words regarding Max.

“We all miss Max,” Moropoulos said, telling a story about him.

Max would be seen with a variety of either deflated basketballs, volleyballs or soccer balls. Max tried to trap students and faculty from their normal day routines in an attempt to make them kick the ball so they would be stuck in an endless game of go fetch. In respecting Max’s memory people describe him as a stress reliever. A walking stress reliever that would leave behind toys and half eaten cookies all around campus.

Athletics administrative assistant Ashley Farias, says how much the energy had shifted since Max died. Whenever she would see him walking around, it kept her grounded and present, she stated. Whenever there was a stressful day at work she would take walks with Max to loosen up.

She added that Max would always be watching film with the football team and was always eager to go on walks through the garden.

“He was a therapy dog whether you needed it or not,” Farias said.

Max was just seven years old, passing away from a tumor on his heart. His death was equally unexpected as it was heartbreaking, leaving the staff and faculty devastated. Farias continued to mention how much Max would help everyone get out of their offices to try to stay active during their work day.

Max had a presence that everyone needed and looked forward to seeing every day. He was only seven years old so there was no real preparation for his death. A silent shift underwent the Physical Education building before and after winter break.

This article is written in tribute to the loving soul that was Max, he was a light that could never be replaced who built fond memories and lifted many spirits around City College’s campus.