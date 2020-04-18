Senate discusses impact of COVID-19, difficulties with online classes

The Associated Student Government discussed the potential effects the coronavirus may have on education at City College at its meeting Friday.

Complaints from students about teachers that are either not handling the transition to online classes well or are having difficulties teaching through canvas have risen. In contrast, some teachers are still moving forward with their curriculum in an effort to make up for the lost time.

“A lot of students are losing their motivation to stick with their schoolwork since a lot of professors aren’t being so lenient with their classes,” said Senator Syd Abad.

Many students are opting for an excused withdrawal, which is being offered as an option through the end of the semester.

The senate agreed to send a comprehensive email to all students and staff to address these concerns.

Students will be notified of how to receive mental health support from the resources provided by The Well, and if they choose to stay enrolled, they will have the option of the excused withdrawal if a class becomes too much.

At the senate’s previous meeting, senators allocated funds for a mask-making program that could distribute masks to students who need them.

The senate announced that local Santa Barbara store Art and Scrap has donated the materials necessary for such a project and that assembly of mask kits can begin shortly.

This includes ‘blue shop towels’ that can be used as air filters in the mask.

“It worries me a lot that people are starting to let up on this quarantine,” said Senate President Alexandra Montes De Oca. “How can we creatively keep people safe?”

The senate will reconvene for its next scheduled meeting on April 24.