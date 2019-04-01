This week’s crime: Channels threatened through email

Mar. 19- 11:26 a.m.

A transgender former student asked The Channels to delete an article where she is referred to as male. She no longer identifies as such, but The Channels informed her that since it was accurate at the time of publishing, it cannot be deleted. The story, “Musical Virtuoso Overcomes Physical Injuries to Create Music” was written Oct. 2016. The Channels then received an email from a friend of the former student that said “she wants you to remove the article. How dare you hurt my friend. I will f—— ruin you.” Security informed the friend that if more threats are received, the report will be referred to the police.