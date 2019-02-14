The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

This week’s crime: Man seeks revenge over parking ticket

Marie Lassaigne, Staff Writer
February 14, 2019
February 5 9:35 a.m.

A male City College student went into the president’s office to complain about a parking citation he had received. He told the president that he had bought a temporary pass and it either slid off the dashboard or he had forgot to put it on. He threatened the president and said he was going to get revenge. He has been referred to the dean for student discipline.

February 10 4:30 and 4:35 p.m.

A female City College student was studying on the bottom floor of the Luria Library when she left the room momentarily to take a break. When she returned, she found a man standing over her desk while opening up her laptop. She approached the man, and he said he thought it was his friend’s computer and walked away. Security conducted a search but were unable to find the suspect. The suspect is described as a 5’ 8” white male in his early twenties with medium length blond hair.

