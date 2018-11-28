Senate recommends delaying teaching load policy to admin
November 28, 2018
News
The Academic Senate will officially recommend delaying enforcement of the teaching unit limit until the Technical Assistance is complete to the administration.
The assistance program is given by the statewide Academic Senate and is used to assist colleges in determining how to best implement regulations and negotiate them between college members.
At the senate’s previous meeting, the group allocated $1,000 for the Technical Assistance program upon Senate President Patricia Stark’s recommendation.
The senate’s official recommendation to delay enforcement of the teaching unit limit was made following a lengthy discussion about how the college should address an administrator’s use of the n-word at a Gender Equity Workgroup meeting, which people said was representative of a campus culture where college members of color feel alienated and ignored. A student had been called the n-word at the library, and the administrator was quoting what was said to the student when she said the slur.
While some senators expressed concern about whether it would be wise to spend $1,000 on the Technical Assistance program, Interim Executive Vice President Pamela Ralston mentioned she had experience with the program at a previous college she worked for.
“It was a positive experience and we learned a lot in lots of ways” said Ralston, adding that it can also promote a healthy relationship between a college’s administration and its senate.
For those who do not understand the proper jurisdiction of an Academic Senate and what they empowered to do, the following outline from the California Education Code will be helpful;
The Academic Senate serves as the official voice of the faculty in academic and professional matters.
Pursuant to California Administrative Code of Regulations – Title 5, Section 53200, the Academic Senate is a faculty organization whose primary function is to make recommendations to the Board of Trustees on 10+1 academic and professional matters.
Each local Academic Senate works with its local Board of Trustees to establish policy determining on which of the responsibilities the Board with rely primarily upon the advice of the Senate and on which of the responsibilities the Board will reach mutual agreement with the Senate.
Those matters in which the Board of Trustees will rely primarily on the advice and judgment of the Academic Senate are:
1. The development of curriculum, including the establishment of prerequisites and planning of course disciplines;
2. The determination of degree and certificate requirements;
3. The establishment and review of grading policies;
4. The establishment of standards and policies regarding student preparation and success;
5. The appointment of faculty members to District and College committees;
6. The establishment of policies, procedures and programs for faculty professional development activities (excluding financial expenditures for faculty development);
7. The development of processes for program review.
At COC, those matters in which the Board of Trustees and the Senate obligate themselves to reach mutual agreement resulting in written resolution, regulations or policy are:
8. The development of new educational programs;
9. District governance processes (except 5 above);
10. The delineation of faculty roles and involvement in accreditation processes (including the development of the self-study and strategic plans updates);
11. Financial Policies of faculty professional development activities