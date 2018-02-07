Over $3,400 in items burglarized and alleged assault in this week’s crime log

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jan. 10 – 9:30 a.m.

The East Campus bike shed was broken into between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m. The unidentified suspect stole a $100 road bike and a $3000 school electric bike.

Jan. 22 – 11:30 a.m.

The UCSB Police responded to an incident where one female City College student allegedly attacked another female City College student in Isla Vista on 12:30 a.m. Jan. 13. The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment after getting attacked, punched and kicked in the head and face. The harassment has been ongoing and the suspect has been referred to the dean.

Jan. 22 – 2:30 p.m.

Between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. an accident involving a motorcycle and an auto vehicle took place at the corner of Cliff Drive and the entrance to East Campus. There were no major injuries except for the motorcyclist describing pain in his foot.

Jan. 23 – 11:00 a.m.

The Security Office was notified by the Bici Centro bike staff regarding a burglary that occured in the East Campus bike shed between 1:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The items that were stolen were a $25 chain breaker, $12 pliers, $15 tri-socket wrench, $120 Kryptonite U-lock/cable combo and $220 in cash from the drawer. Additional damage to the computer and register system were done.

Jan. 23 – 7:00 p.m.

The Security Office was contacted by a female student whose car windshield was vandalized between 1:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 29 – 11:53 a.m.

An investigation opened up in regards to a student in possession of a weapon near the Schott Center in midtown Santa Barbara. The student was found between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.. Due to where he and his vehicle were located, an infringement of the Gun-Free School Zone Act of 1995 (PL 626.9) will be looked into.

Jan. 29 – 12:32 pm.

Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.

Jan. 29 – 1:15 p.m.

Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.

Jan. 30 – 11:00 a.m.

Campus Security received a call from a female student who was reportedly getting stalked by a former student. The male suspect approached her in the Campus Center cafeteria where he asked her what was wrong and attempted to pursue a conversation with her. As soon as she called security, the suspect fled the building and hasn’t been seen since. The suspect had previously followed her last Spring semester and is prohibited from being on campus.

Jan. 30 – 12:11 p.m.

Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.

Jan. 30 – 5:30 p.m.

Campus Security was contacted in regards to a stolen marine battery. This type of deep cell battery is valued at $100 and can withstand multiple drain and recharging cycles.

Jan. 31 – 8:00 p.m.

The Security Office was notified of a disturbance in the Library involving two female students being verbally harassed by an unidentified male student who was upset about their conversation. After being confronted by a librarian, the student refused to identify himself and walked away.

Feb. 1 – 7:00 p.m.

Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.