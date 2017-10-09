C.A.R.E4PAWS holds 9th annual Wags n’ Whiskers event at SBCC

Slideshow • 9 Photos Alejandro Gonzalez Valle C.A.R.E.4Paws held the 9th annual Wags n’ Whiskers Festival, the largest pet adoption event on the central coast, Oct. 7 on West Campus Lawn at City College. C.A.R.E.4Paws is a nonprofit that was founded in 2009 with the goal to alleviate the burden of Santa Barbara County’s overcrowded shelters and change the future for animals.





Filed under News, Top Stories

C.A.R.E.4Paws held its 9th annual Wags n’ Whiskers event Saturday, Oct. 7 on the West Campus Lawn at City College.

C.A.R.E.4Paws, short for Community Awareness, Responsibility and Education, was founded by Isabelle Gullö and her husband Carlos Abitia to help end pet overpopulation in Santa Barbara and to inspire a greater sense of accountability and respect for animals in the community.