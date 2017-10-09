C.A.R.E4PAWS holds 9th annual Wags n’ Whiskers event at SBCC
October 9, 2017 • 79 views
C.A.R.E.4Paws held its 9th annual Wags n’ Whiskers event Saturday, Oct. 7 on the West Campus Lawn at City College.
C.A.R.E.4Paws, short for Community Awareness, Responsibility and Education, was founded by Isabelle Gullö and her husband Carlos Abitia to help end pet overpopulation in Santa Barbara and to inspire a greater sense of accountability and respect for animals in the community.
