Angry student threatens campus security in this weeks crime log
September 18, 2017 • 113 views
Filed under News
Sept. 7 – 10:23 a.m.
Security immobilized a vehicle in Lot 2-C for misuse of handicap placards.
Sept. 7 – 1:00 p.m.
Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of handicap placards.
Sept. 7 – 5 :28 p.m.
Campus security was contacted by a student who was being harassed by another student over text. The victim has spoken to the dean about the issue.
Sept. 11 – 12:00 a.m.
A staff member reported receiving a harassing email after a student was not hired on for a position in the staff member’s department. The email placed blame on the staff member and included name calling.
Sept. 11 – 10:55 a.m.
Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of handicap placards.
Sept. 12 – 8:30 a.m.
A student reported that a backpack was stolen from their car in Parking Lot 5-2 between 6 and 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 11. The backpack contained a Macbook Air and athletic wear.
Sept. 12 – 2:15 p.m.
A student was pulling out of East Campus onto Cliff Dr. when another student came driving down the road. A bus was parked at the bus stop, so the student exiting campus didn’t see the car and they both collided. Police were not called, but both students agreed to file a police report about the incident on their own and exchanged insurance information. There were no serious injuries.
Sept. 13 – 8:38 a.m.
Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of handicap placards.
Sept. 13 – 9:46 a.m.
A student who had their car immobilized became furious with a security officer, making threats of physical harm to the officer. The student was referred to the dean for discipline and a police report was filed about the incident.
Sept. 13 – 1:22 p.m.
Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of handicap placards.
Sept. 13 – 1:38 p.m.
Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of handicap placards.
Sept. 14 – 10:30 a.m.
A student reported a that pair of sunglasses valued at $360 were stolen at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. The student left the glasses on their desk, walked out of the class, and returned approximately 30 seconds later to realise his glasses were gone.
