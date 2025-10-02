The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

A new video series is coming soon called The Channels Unplugged

Editorial Board
October 2, 2025
Hilary Litton
We are planning a new project called The Channels Unplugged. For a chance to be apart of it submit the form below.

This semester, The Channels newspaper is embarking on a new video series titled The Channels Unplugged

A Tiny Desk-inspired segment which will provide musicians who are City College students, faculty, staff and alumni with the opportunity to play an intimate, acoustic set in The Channels Newsroom. 

We are currently looking for acoustic acts with original music to feature in our project and are welcoming participants to submit their acts. 

Due to our small space and proximity to other classrooms, we can’t accommodate full drum kits or heavily amplified instruments. Additionally, due to copyright restrictions, we are unable to publish song covers.

We will be accepting submissions until Oct. 17.

If selected, a member of our editorial board will contact you with further details. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at [email protected] or through Instagram @thechannels.

Click here to participate!

