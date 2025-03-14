Letter from Department of Education prompts schools to remove DEI

On Feb. 14 the United States Department of Education sent out a “Dear Colleague” letter to all State Education Departments.

The letter detailed the views of a new Department of Education under the Trump administration.

Two points stand out from the letter. The first point is that in the eyes of the Department of Education, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs are unconstitutional and promote discrimination.

“Proponents of these discriminatory practices have attempted to further justify them—particularly during the last four years—under the banner of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’, smuggling racial stereotypes and explicit race-consciousness into everyday training, programming, and discipline,” as directly quoted in the letter.

Furthermore, it states all schools that do not comply with the letter by removing all programs that are under the banner of “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” within 14 days of receiving the letter, would forfeit all federal funding that the institutions receive.

Federal funding is vital for community colleges for things such as Pell Grants and other grants and initiatives that rely heavily on federal funding. Additionally, in four-year schools, grants and money for research are now put in jeopardy.

These letters are standard ways for the Department of Education and the Office of Civil Rights to communicate their expectations of laws and regulations.

One of the most notable “Dear Colleague” letters dates back to April 4, 2011, when the Department of Education sent letters to address the importance of Title IX.

The recent letter sent out Feb. 14, was different from the previous letters in numerous ways which prompted questions from institutions nationwide.

The letter was different from the previous one in delivery. And that’s just one of the ways it was different.

“Dear Colleague” letters are meant to inform and clarify. It is not meant to enforce and command institutions. City College Superintendent-President, Erika Endrijonas, noted the three main characteristics of the recent letter that set it apart from previous ones.

“What set [this letter] apart is one, this was sent out late at night on Feb. 14,” she said. “It was not sent to individual colleges. It was sent to the 50 states, like the State Education Department, and filtered out on the news wire.”

The letter should not be a surprise for any institution receiving it. It is a way of communicating and informing all.

“Secondly, the language that’s used. The language is very incendiary,” Endrijonas said.

Upon receiving the letter, many institution leaders had the notion that this letter would help clarify the Department of Education’s view of DEI programs after the change in presidency. Instead, it was a letter disguised to forcefully remove DEI programs across the nation.

“Lastly, is how vague [the letter] was, and the fact that their whole argument was based on a 2022 Supreme Court decision about students for fair admission,” Endrijonas said.

This raised concerns as the court decision that was brought up was specifically for the admitting process that colleges do. However, the information in the letter was not about admission but about programs and departments that are valuable to every person on campus.

As for City College, Superintendent Endrijonas states that no laws have been broken under Proposition 209.

“Our programs are all legal within the state of California under Prop 209. Which was an anti-affirmative action bill that passed in 96,” Endrijonas said. “So we’re not breaking any state laws. We’re not doing anything that’s considered discriminatory. The only reason we’re in this situation is because the people in the White House change and they have a different opinion.”

As for now, Endrijonas is assessing the situation that was outlined vaguely by the letter. She intends to keep the students’ needs as the utmost priority and wants students to do the same.

Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communication, Jordan Killebrew, emphasized the importance of each person keeping up with the news and new information.

“It’s important to stay as informed as possible. But also be hyper-aware of where you’re getting information from,” Killebrew said. “Think critically on your own, and I think that can be really beneficial for our student population.”