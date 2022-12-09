The peak of trust is free falling for thousands of feet to earth while scraping the skies with Tom Pecharich

Over a million people a year check skydiving off their bucket lists, only doing it once, maybe twice, then never again. However, there are those that make the choice to jump out of a plane over and over again. Tom Pecharich is one of those innate people who has a love for this extreme sport and spends his weekends as a tandem skydive instructor at Skydive Santa Barbara in Lompoc, Calif. Pecharich has now been skydiving for 22 years and has over 7,100 jumps, yet he still can’t put it into words how it makes him feel. He loves being able to take people and share the experience with them whether it’s their first or their fifth time.

This story follows Pecharich and some of the people he took skydiving. One of the basic fundamentals in skydiving is being able to trust the instructor because one is putting their life in the hands of a stranger. These photos showcase the trust that builds up in a short amount of time between the skydiver and their instructor.