SBCC to host Halloween events

Newara Brosan-Faltas addresses a candy bag with the help of Christopher Lee, Phi Theta Kappa president, for the Phi Theta Kappa Trick or Treat fundraiser on Thursday Oct. 24, 2018, at City College in Santa Barbara Calif. All of the fundraiser proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

City College is hosting multiple upcoming festivities for Halloween.

On Halloween, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Halloween Spooktacular event will be taking place in the campus bookstore. The store will be hosting multiple contests, karaoke and a free raffle.

The biggest Spooktacular event will be the costume contest. Students should come in their costumes that day and come up to the register where they will snap a picture. The costumes will be judged as cutest, scariest and most original.

There will be a “spooky sweets” contest where participants can enter any Halloween themed sweet they create. The culinary department will be judging based on creativity and taste.

The art contest will be judged by senior students from the art department. They will judge the art by scariest, most creative and overall best. They will also be holding a selfie station near the dressing rooms and clubs will also have chance to promote themselves on the day of the event.

In addition to the Halloween Spooktacular events, Phi Theta Kappa is raising money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s by selling small bags of candy on the west campus lawn. From October 8 to October 31 they are selling trick or treat bags for $5. Buyers have the option to have the bag delivered to their friends on Halloween, by providing the recipient’s name, phone number, and at least one class that they will be in on Halloween day.

The walk itself will take place on Saturday, November 3 at 10am at the Hilton Santa Barbara.

The office of student life and Associated Student Government is sponsoring a Freaky Fall Feature event. They will be screening the movie Edward Scissorhands at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 on the West Campus lawn.