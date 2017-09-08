Rules prohibit animals off-leash and inside campus buildings

Close City College student Alyssa Davis wraps her dog Benji, a Golden Doodle, with a leash around her ankle to keep him put while doing homework on West Campus Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Santa Barbara City College. New rules have been put in place to make even service dogs wear leashes at all times. Jack Landis

Jack Landis City College student Alyssa Davis wraps her dog Benji, a Golden Doodle, with a leash around her ankle to keep him put while doing homework on West Campus Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Santa Barbara City College. New rules have been put in place to make even service dogs wear leashes at all times.





Filed under Features, Top Stories

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

New regulations may affect the many dog owners who enjoy letting their furry, four legged friends run off-leash on the green lawn outside the Luria Library.City College passed a new administrative procedure over the summer stating that dogs on the campus area must be on a leash not exceeding six feet in length at all times.

“We’ve had dogs who were running loose and not under the control of the owner where they have attacked people,’’ said Director of Security Erik Fricke.

Fricke explained that these incidents caused a need for more clear regulations.

In the past, the rules were that only service animals were allowed on campus. However this was rarely enforced because it was so difficult to control. Even if the new rules are more lenient towards animals, it facilitates something that security can refer to.

Security predicts mixed reactions to the new arrangements.

“We can expect some negative response, because people are very protective of their animals and they want to be able to have their dogs run free,’’ Fricke said. “It is just for the safety for everybody on campus to have the dogs on leash.’’

The regulations regarding dogs inside the campus buildings are also being strengthened. Only police dogs, guide, signal and service animals used by disabled people are allowed inside the buildings. Emotional support animals are not permitted inside campus buildings.

According to the The Americans with Disabilities Act website, a person must have a disability to own a service animal. The major difference between service animals and emotional support animals is that service animals are task trained to help with a person’s disability, while emotional support animals are not.

Animals off-leash can only be allowed on campus under special circumstances that have to be approved in advance by the District Administration. Fricke said an example of a special circumstance would be Dog Therapy Day.

The new rules are made to match the animal regulations for the city of Santa Barbara, led by the City of Santa Barbara Municipal Code. According to the procedure, dog owners who violate the new rules may stand responsible need to pay fees, and their animals may be impounded by the Santa Barbara City or County department of animal control.